Quiltt Inc, Launches Fintech's First "Easy Button" -- The Quiltt Connector

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quiltt, Inc. (Quiltt), publicly launches fintech's first "easy button," the Quiltt Connector. With a single line of code, builders are able to provide a front-end experience to easily onboard customers onto leading account aggregation, transaction enrichment, and other financial APIs, with no integration work required.

Innovation in fintech continues at a blistering pace as companies race to make it easier than ever for companies to incorporate valuable financial data into their products. Unfortunately, taking advantage of most of this innovation requires large investments into engineering teams that can leverage the APIs powering today's fintech economy. Quiltt empowers anyone to quickly connect customer financial data, stitch relevant APIs, and deploy intelligent workflows to bring innovative financial experiences to market.

Quilt Connector Benefits:

Connect accounts with one line of code

Improved customer conversions and onboarding

Universal GraphQL API backed by a standardized data model

Expanding suite of pre-built financial APIs, no additional work required

Managed backend and tooling built for both engineers and non-technical users

A single source of contracting for data access

"As our platform has grown, the most common request we've been hearing was to solve the front-end of the puzzle, by providing a seamless way to onboard end-users onto the data providers we support. Today, we are excited to be adding this product to our portfolio," said Ruben Izmailyan, Quiltt CEO.

To learn more about the Quiltt Connector visit: www.quiltt.io/product/connector

About Quiltt, Inc.

Quiltt is a low-code fintech platform that empowers startups and small businesses - whatever their engineering bandwidth - to launch innovative and efficient financial experiences for their customers. For more information visit www.quiltt.io

SOURCE Quiltt