Quilty Launches as the Entertainment's Intelligence Platform

Set to Transform How Content is Developed, Produced, Marketed and Acquired

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Quilty launches as the first unified intelligence platform for the entertainment industry, a new tool set that consolidates creative analysis, writer development, packaging, market forecasting, production planning, industry introductions and legal intelligence. Founded by Simon Horsman, a technology and entertainment lawyer and film, television, and theatre producer, alongside technology entrepreneur and film producer, Daniel Wood, Quilty was created to address the global entertainment industry's most persistent challenge: making high-stakes creative and financial decisions with fragmented data, uncoordinated tools, and intuition alone across an annual $300 billion global production spend across film, television and live stage.

"For decades, the industry has relied on expensive, disconnected solutions and informal networks for its decision making," said Simon Horsman, CEO of Quilty. "Quilty connects every creative and commercial decision in one place giving filmmakers, producers, financiers, studio executives, buyers and their representatives affordable access to critical intelligence to move projects forward faster, with greater confidence and broader access to collaboration and opportunity. With all the hype in our business, Quilty is a genuine game changer, whether you are a first time writer with no connections in the business or the head of a studio."

At the core of Quilty's intelligence layer is the Quilty Score - a proprietary AI-powered evaluation framework that analyzes projects across four dimensions: Story & Craft, Commercial Viability, Cultural Resonance, and Production Reality. The Quilty Score generates transparent, time-deterministic analysis with scores on a standardized 0–100 scale - creating the industry's first common language for merit-based greenlight decisions. Users and subscribers can enjoy a complimentary preview of their work - comparable to analyses offered by third-party paid services - with the option to unlock a comprehensive, in-depth evaluation for just $49.99.

"More informed decision-making is just the beginning," said Daniel Wood, Quilty's CTO and co-founder. "The same philosophy that drives the Quilty Score - transparency, objectivity, and commercial reality - applies to every dollar that flows through a production. We're building toward a future where creators get a fair evaluation of their work, and others who invest time and money on developing projects get access to new tools to significantly increase the probability of the most favorable outcomes."

Quilty's competitive advantage lies in its proprietary Multi-AI Orchestration System, a fundamentally different approach from traditional AI tools that rely on a single model or generate isolated outputs. Quilty assigns specialized tasks to multiple AI models - currently twelve - and allows structured context to flow sequentially across creative analysis, market forecasting, financial modeling, and production planning. The result is compound intelligence informing how critical creative and commercial decisions should be made to achieve optimal outcomes.

Horsman and Wood's partnership spans more than two decades, beginning at PriceGrabber.com, the price-comparison platform co-founded by Wood, where Horsman served as general counsel. Following PriceGrabber's $485 million acquisition by Experian in 2005 with only $1.5 million of seed capital committed to the business, both Horsman and Wood transitioned into entertainment as producers. Horsman went on to win an Emmy, Tony, and Olivier awards while raising over $350 million in entertainment financing. Quilty represents the culmination of their shared ambition to bring the same category-defining transformation to entertainment that technology once brought to e-commerce.

About Quilty:

Quilty is the first unified intelligence platform for the entertainment industry, combining AI-powered screenplay analysis, production intelligence, and financial infrastructure to democratize access to studio-grade tools. Founded by the team behind PriceGrabber.com's $485M exit, Quilty is designed to serve as entertainment's intelligence platform —from intelligent greenlight decisions to transparent financial operations. The platform integrates multiple AI systems through proprietary orchestration to deliver comprehensive, objective analysis at a fraction of traditional costs. The app is available for download Quilty at quilty.app as well as on iOS via the App Store and on Android via Google Play.

SOURCE Quilty