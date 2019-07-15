Quilvest Private Equity and Gen II Fund Services enter into a strategic agreement

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quilvest Private Equity and Gen II Fund Services, LLC and affiliates ("Gen II") announced today their intention to enter into a strategic agreement whereby Gen II will acquire Quilvest Luxembourg Services S.A. ("QLS"), and Quilvest will remain a client of Gen II. QLS is a Quilvest affiliate based in Luxembourg providing Private Equity/Real Estate administration services and supporting over $5 Billion of assets. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Upon closing QLS will change its name to Gen II Luxembourg Services.

"We are extremely fortunate to be aligning with Quilvest Private Equity ("Quilvest"). Quilvest has approximately 125 professionals (of which 55 work at QLS) focused on providing private equity and real estate investment programs to investors worldwide. The QLS platform will enable Gen II to further develop its relationship with Quilvest, while also providing Gen II's clients with capabilities to have a Luxembourg base of operations and trusted partner in Europe," said Norman Leben, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Gen II.

"The QLS team is a highly experienced and well recognized professional group. We look forward to the QLS team joining Gen II and helping us expand our global servicing capabilities," said Steven Millner, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Gen II.

Alexis Meffre, Executive Chairman of Quilvest Private Equity, said, "Our investment management team is excited to be working closely with Gen II. We believe that Gen II's reputation of being a trusted partner and delivering best-in-class services is what sets them apart. Our existing QLS professional team will be provided with the unique ability to further develop their careers with a world class organization."

About Gen II Fund Services

Gen II Fund Services, LLC and affiliates is one of the largest global independent private equity fund administrators covering over $250 billion of private capital on behalf of its clients. Gen II offers private fund sponsors the best-in-class combination of people, process and technology, enabling GPs to most effectively manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting and investor communications.

The Gen II team is the most experienced and longest tenured team in the private equity fund administration industry, with broad expertise across buyout, funds of funds, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit, co-investment, hybrid funds, feeder funds, venture capital, retail and managed accounts. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

About Quilvest

Quilvest Private Equity offers sophisticated independent, and global private equity and real estate investments to Family Offices and Institutions around the world.

During the past decades, Quilvest Private Equity has invested more than $5Bn in over 300 Private Equity and Real Estate Funds and 150 Direct Investments and remains dedicated to leveraging the experience, insights, and resources of the Quilvest Group to achieve superior returns.

Deloitte acted as exclusive M&A Advisor for the Quilvest Group.

