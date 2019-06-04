Quinbrook's Scout Clean Energy Signs PPA with Minnesota Municipal Power Agency for Three Waters Wind Farm

The Three Waters project is expected to commence construction in 2021 and has been developed from inception by Scout. When fully constructed, Three Waters will utilize 71 of the latest generation GE 2.82 MW wind turbines with 127m rotors and will be located on approximately 45,000 acres in Jackson County.

David Scaysbrook, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Quinbrook, said: "This is yet another milestone in the progressive growth of the Scout wind portfolio and expands Scout's asset footprint into the Midwest region. We are delighted to have secured MMPA as a customer committing to purchase all of the renewable power that Three Waters will produce under a long-term purchase contract. This is Scout's first investment in Minnesota and further solidifies the development credentials of the Scout team. Three Waters is an important project for Quinbrook and both we and Scout have many spent years in the planning phase, bringing the project through to this point. We are especially pleased that this new infrastructure project stands to make such a positive contribution to the community of Jackson County."

"Quinbrook and the Scout team are pleased to have secured long term customer commitment for another utility scale wind project under a robust commercial arrangement with MMPA," said Rory Quinlan, Managing Partner of Quinbrook. "We said earlier this year that we expected to progress several additional wind projects in the Scout portfolio this year and Three Waters is the latest milestone in our expansion plans."

Together, Quinbrook and Scout have rapidly expanded their utility scale US wind project portfolio to over 2.3 GW of potential renewable power capacity, spanning 13 projects in 10 states.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy (www.scoutcleanenergy.com) is a North American wind energy developer and owner-operator. Scout is developing over 2.3 GW of PTC qualified wind projects across 10 US states covering most of the continent's power markets. Scout's operations affiliate Harvest Energy Services, Inc. provides independent O&M and construction management services to the wind industry. Scout and Harvest together have over 125 employees and are based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Quinbrook

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management in the US, UK and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested over US$ 17 billion in energy infrastructure assets since the early 1990's, representing over 30GW of power supply capacity. Quinbrook's investment and asset management team has offices in Houston, London, Jersey, and the Gold Coast of Australia. Quinbrook has completed multiple investments in both utility and distributed scale wind power, gas fired power reserve and 'smart grid' projects in the US, UK and Australia and currently manages Cape Byron Power (www.capebyronpower.com), one of Australia's largest base-load 100% renewable power generators.

