Quinceañera Planning App To Hit App Stores In 2019

ANN ARBOR, Michigan, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Gone are the days of planning a quinceañera using pen and paper. Mi Padrino , the nation's leading online Hispanic event planning platform, announced that it will be combining its services to an all-in-one mobile app. The app is due to be released by the end of 2019.

The app features will allow quince planners to handle all of their party planning elements in one place. Planners can create event pages where they can update locations and share the celebration timeline. Event hosts can send out invitations and manage RSVPs right within the platform. App users can also budget their expenses and build a wishlist of things they'll need for their party that guests can contribute to. There are also checklists to help event planners pace themselves through the process, complete with articles to help guide them along the way. The app will be listed in both Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store for free.

"This is such an important milestone for Mi Padrino," said Kim Gamez, founder, and CEO of Mi Padrino. "I remember planning my son's quinceañero three years ago and how difficult it was to find any guides for the process and traditions. Now Mi Padrino is here to help other families feel less stressed while planning their dream celebrations from start to finish. And, with the new app, it'll be even more accessible for families throughout the country, and soon the world!"

Mi Padrino's app is first going to be limited to mobile devices in the United States, but Gamez doesn't want to just stop there. According to Gamez, Mi Padrino's end-goal is to launch its service in Mexico where the quinceañera tradition first started.

About Mi Padrino

Our mission is to help plan Hispanic events sin fronteras. Our unique marketplace focuses on every aspect of the event planning journey. By helping Latinos find and hire vendors , products , and resources , they can more easily focus on what matters: the reason for the celebration. Mi Padrino began in 2017 and has proudly assisted over 500,000 families in planning their celebrations.

