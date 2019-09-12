Quinceañeras Aren't Just For Girls

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- While the Quinceañera industry is growing rapidly, one recent trend is that of the Quinceañero . Quince Años events have normally been for Hispanic families to celebrate the 15th birthdays of their girls and their transitions to becoming women, but in the past few years, we have seen more families choose to do this for their sons as well. The Quinceañero has the same cultural purpose as a modern Quinceañera -- to present the child to God and celebrate their life in front of family and friends. Most importantly, the event carries the same weight of marking the boy's journey into adulthood.

The Quinceañero celebration provides young men a rite of passage that they crave. In their teen years, boys face so many changes -- they experience life-altering decisions that form who they will be as an adult. An event like a Quinceañero serves as a charge to the young men to be good citizens and to take their religious beliefs seriously. The fiesta is also a reminder of where they came from and a chance to celebrate their culture.

Kim Gamez, CEO of Mi Padrino , recently hosted a Quinceañero of her own. "It was important for us to celebrate the growth and maturity of our oldest son, Hugo," says Gamez. "But, man, are there hardly any resources out there for planning boys' quinces. We had to come up with some fun and creative ways to replace a lot of the traditional elements, which pretty much all cater to girls."

Quinceañeras involve a lavish dress, a unique doll, jewelry, and much more, all of which is geared towards the girls that have been celebrated in the past. Now, parents like Kim have to find new and unique ways to replace those elements to cater to their sons. This spans from getting new tuxedos and gifting watches to including sports themes and adding elements like " La Hora Loca ", which help create an atmosphere that the boys can really enjoy.

