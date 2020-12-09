Quincy Data Named 2020 Market Data System of the Year by FOW

"We are still hard at work to squeeze every bit of latency from our services." Tweet this

Bob Meade, co-founder of Quincy Data and McKay Brothers: "It's an honor to be acknowledged by FOW for the Market Data System of the Year. We are still hard at work to squeeze every bit of latency from our services. And we'll continue to work with our clients to distribute the most important market data at the trading centers that matter the most to them."

Quincy Data is recognized as the leading distributor of extremely low latency market data, utilizing the microwave networks of its sister company McKay Brothers. Together they have leveled the playing field for access to the most up to date market data. Quincy Data distributes more market data from key exchanges globally than any wireless market data provider. In 2020, Quincy Data significantly reduced QED's latency from Illinois to New Jersey and added both Mahwah-sourced ETFs and Secaucus-sourced Cash Treasuries to the QED line-up. The Quincy Data website provides a full listing of the instruments it redistributes via QED, as well as points of presence and prices.

The Quincy Raw Data (QRD) service distributes US equity market data in the native formats from the three largest exchange groups in the New Jersey. Last month the company announced QRD's deployment between the two largest US futures exchanges located in Aurora and Chicago, Illinois. The Quincy Protected Data (QPD) service offers the same exchange data feeds as QRD, combining the lowest latency wireless with fiber to ensure reliability. McKay Brothers also offers three types of private bandwidth on the metro routes: Prime Bandwidth (the lowest latency), Full-Featured Bandwidth (allows for fragmentation and re-assembly of large messages) and Arbitrated Bandwidth (which offers a built-in fiber back-up).

In 2020, the company introduced the Quincy High Frequency (QHF) service powered by Raft Technologies. QHF is transatlantic market information service that is the lowest latency commercial service from the futures markets in Illinois to European exchanges. QHF redistributes market information on a narrow set of US-sourced futures contracts utilizing Raft's transport technology in combination with Quincy Data's existing market data distribution infrastructure.

Quincy Data distributes more wireless financial market data globally than any provider. The Quincy Extreme Data service is an integrated and normalized feed of select market data sourced from financial exchanges globally and delivered at extremely low latency to twenty-one major trading centers in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The Quincy Raw Data (QRD) and Quincy Protected Data (QPD) services offer equity and futures data feeds in the native exchange format in the New Jersey and Illinois metro markets. QRD is the lowest latency market data service for the three largest US equity exchanges as well as the two largest futures exchanges. QPD is faster, cheaper and more reliable than incumbent services. Learn more at www.quincy-data.com

McKay Brothers is the acknowledged leader in providing low latency wireless networks for firms trading in financial markets. Many of the world's most sophisticated trading operations utilize the low latency microwave networks that McKay designs, engineers, builds and operates. McKay's global wireless footprint is unrivaled by any provider serving the electronic trading community. McKay opened long-haul microwave networks in the US in 2012, Europe in 2014, and Asia in 2016. The company operates metro networks between key financial exchanges in Illinois, New Jersey and the UK. Learn more at: www.mckay-brothers.com

