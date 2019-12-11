Quincy Media Inc. Expands Relationship with Comscore Across Cedar Rapids-Waterloo & Sioux City, IA

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide Quincy Media's KWWL & KTIV with measurement services for their NBC & CW television stations in Cedar Rapids-Waterloo & Sioux City, IA.

"The growing number of agencies, advertisers and local stations relying on Comscore as currency made the timing right for us to begin our partnership with Comscore," said Jim McKernan, Regional Vice President, Quincy Media Inc. "We are excited to use the stable and reliable ratings from Comscore with our agency and advertiser partners."

"We are proud to welcome KWWL & KTIV to the Comscore family," said Steve Walsh, Executive Vice President of Local Markets at Comscore. "With the expansion all major local broadcasters are using Comscore in both markets."

Quincy Media's WXOW in La Crosse was an early Comscore client, and this recent expansion demonstrates continuing momentum for Comscore in local markets as the industry increasingly values the precision and granularity of Comscore's local-market measurement capabilities.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

