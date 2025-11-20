Quinlan Partners Strengthens Dispute Support and Business Intelligence Expertise with Two Senior Investigators

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinlan Partners is reinforcing its expertise in litigation support and due diligence with the addition of Stephen Braswell as Associate Managing Director and Matt Bricken as Director. Together, Stephen and Matt bring more than 30 years of experience in complex investigations, rounding out a year in which Quinlan Partners has brought on 10 new hires.

Quinlan Partners Welcomes Stephen Braswell and Matt Bricken

"We are thrilled to welcome such talented investigators to our team," said Founder and CEO Paul Quinlan. "Stephen and Matt bring tremendous experience, expertise and judgment, and we're looking forward to working together to continue delivering the results our clients have come to expect."

Stephen Braswell joins Quinlan Partners with seasoned experience leading complex investigations and advising clients involved in high-stakes disputes and sensitive corporate matters. In his prior role at a global investigative firm, Stephen managed investigations across a wide range of legal matters, including commercial disputes, white-collar criminal cases, and complex bankruptcies. He also brings nearly 20 years of professional experience supporting complex due diligence investigations for clients in law, private equity, and finance.

Matt Bricken brings 15 years of professional investigative experience working with Fortune 500 companies, law firms, and nonprofits in energy, entertainment, and health care. An expert in regulatory and campaign finance filings, Matt was previously a founding partner of an award-winning political research consultancy that provided intelligence to campaigns and private sector clients in over 45 states.

Recognized this month in Private Equity Wire's U.S Awards as "Strategic Intelligence Provider of the Year," Quinlan Partners is an industry-leading investigative consultancy in high-stakes disputes, private equity transactions, and complex business intelligence matters. Stephen and Matt join the existing senior investigative team led by Partner Dorothy Baker, Managing Director Adina Holzman, Associate Managing Directors Megi Hakobjayan and Wes Kovarik, Directors Lisa Pevtzow and Brantley Hargrove, and Director of Business Intelligence & Technology Sam Saville.

"Clients rely on us because we combine rigor, discretion, and resourcefulness," said Baker. "As Quinlan Partners grows, we are focused on scaling the capabilities that our clients demand while maintaining the personalized, high-touch service that defines our investigations."

About Quinlan Partners

Quinlan Partners is a global investigations, due diligence, and business intelligence firm ranked among the top such firms around the world by Chambers and Partners. The firm's team of former investigative journalists, corporate intelligence and investigations professionals, attorneys, and data and digital investigators excel at uncovering actionable information and intelligence, finding assets, and gathering evidence around the world. Clients include leading law firms, investment firms, corporations, and financial institutions. For more information on its services, including Due Diligence & Business Intelligence; Litigation Support & Corporate Disputes; and more, visit www.quinlanpartners.com.

