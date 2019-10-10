Quinn Boylan Joins Lick The Plate as Producer to Spearhead Sponsor Relations and Content Development

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick the Plate, the original culinary and music feature since 2010 with host David Boylan and audio engineer Brooks Venters that airs in San Diego, California, Detroit, Michigan, Traverse City, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario, has added Quinn Boylan in a producer role to drive sponsorships and spearhead expanded content and guest relations. His role will also include booking and management of guest speaking engagements and appearances for host David Boylan.

Quinn Boylan joins Lick the Plate with extensive producing and content development experience leading several music-focused non-profits, as a digital marketer in the solar and technology sectors, and as a bass player in several bands. "I'm excited to have this opportunity to help take Lick the Plate, a brand I've seen grow organically over the years, to the next level. The role combines several of my passions and professional experiences and I'm stoked to be a part of developing it's expanded guest list and revenue generation." He added, "Lick the Plate has always strayed a bit outside of it's culinary and music guest focus on occasion, so officially opening up our guest list to the wide umbrella of "culture" makes a lot of sense and will bring in some exciting new personalities and make it even more attractive to sponsors."

Lick the Plate is currently sponsored in San Diego by SunPower by Stellar Solar and in Detroit/Windsor by Detroit Fleat. Sponsorship opportunities exist covering all or select markets for regional and national advertisers.

Lick the Plate host David Boylan has interviewed over 800 culinary personalities over the past 12 years. Boylan launched Lick the Plate as a column in the Coast News in Encinitas, California where it still runs and has contributed to Edible San Diego. His on-air and podcast presence began on 102.1 KPRI in San Diego in 2010, then in 2014 moved to the Entercom group of stations in San Diego that included KSON, FM94/9, and Sunny98.1. In 2015 the show expanded to 93.9 The River in Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario and in Northern Michigan is distributed by MyNorth.com, a part of MyNorth Media in Traverse City, Michigan along with airing on KLT The Rock Station (97.5 and 98.9) and Music Radio The Fox FM (94.3 and 92.5) in Northern Michigan. In San Diego, the show now airs on 100.7 KFMB. Its unique format includes guests from the culinary, cultural, and music worlds and shares on how food and music has influenced their lives. More at www.lick-the-plate.com

