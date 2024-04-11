QUINN EMANUEL AND LONGFORD CAPITAL TO OFFER LITIGATION FUNDING TO PRIVATE EQUITY CLIENTS

World's leading business litigation firm enters pact with litigation funder to finance cases for PE clients and their portfolio companies.

CHICAGO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking agreement, Longford Capital Management, LP and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP announced a litigation financing offering for private equity (PE) firms and their portfolio companies. Under the terms of today's deal, Longford has committed up to $40M in equity capital to Quinn Emanuel's private equity clients involved in litigation, funding attorneys' fees and litigation costs and monetizing the value of meritorious legal claims.

The agreement provides Quinn Emanuel's PE clients and their portfolio companies with an alternative method of funding litigation and enables those clients to treat meritorious legal claims as corporate assets capable of being monetized. Longford provides funding for disputes in several areas of law applicable to PE clients, including antitrust, intellectual property, and a variety of contract, tort, and fraud claims.

"Quinn Emanuel likes to innovate, and we have already partnered successfully with Longford on several occasions to produce excellent results for clients," said Jonathan Bunge, Co-Chair of Quinn Emanuel's National Trial Practice and Managing Partner of the Chicago office. "This latest collaboration will serve the interests of our private equity clients seeking alternatives and options in pursuing meritorious litigation."

"We have identified a particular ability to assist private equity managers and their portfolio companies involved in commercial disputes," said William Farrell, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Longford. "We look forward to assisting Quinn Emanuel by providing its private equity clients with attractive financial options."

With litigation funding, portfolio companies and their private equity sponsors can pursue valuable, meritorious claims and monetize the value of those claims without risk or delay, accelerating liquidity and fueling growth, Farrell noted.

About Longford Capital

Longford Capital is a private investment company that provides capital to leading law firms, public and private companies, universities, government agencies, and other entities involved in large-scale, commercial legal disputes. Longford was one of the first litigation funds in the United States and is among the world's largest litigation finance companies with more than $1.2 billion in assets under management. Longford offers a broad range of capital solutions to funds attorneys' fees and expenses and otherwise manage the financial risk of pursuing meritorious legal claims in return for a share of a favorable settlement or award. The firm manages a diversified portfolio and considers investments in subject matter areas where it has developed considerable expertise, including, business-to-business contract claims, antitrust and trade regulation claims, intellectual property claims (including patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret), fiduciary duty claims, fraud claims, claims in bankruptcy and liquidation, domestic and international arbitrations, claim monetization, insurance matters, mass actions and class actions, and a variety of others.

About Quinn Emanuel

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP is a 1000+ lawyer business litigation firm—the largest in the world devoted solely to business litigation and arbitration with 34 global office locations. Surveys of major companies around the world have named it the "most feared" law firm in the world three times. Firm lawyers have tried over 2,500 cases, winning 86% of them. When representing defendants, Quinn Emanuel's trial experience gets better settlements or defense verdicts. When representing plaintiffs, Quinn Emanuel lawyers have won nearly $80 billion in judgments and settlements. Quinn Emanuel has also obtained seven nine-figure jury verdicts, four 10-figure jury verdicts, 51 nine-figure settlements, and 20 10-figure settlements.

Quinn Emanuel has been named the No. 1 "most feared" law firm by The BTI Consulting Group three times in its annual "Most Feared Law Firms in Litigation" guide, in which in-house counsel named 46 firms they "want to steer clear of" when it comes to litigation. The American Lawyer named Quinn Emanuel the top IP litigation firm in the U.S. and the firm as one of the top six commercial litigation firms in the country. The UK legal periodical, The Lawyer named us "International Firm of the Year." Law360 has most recently selected us as having Banking, Class Action, International Arbitration, and Trials "Practice Groups of the Year." Managing IP twice recognized us as having the "Best ITC Litigation Practice" and honored us with the "Patent Contentious West" award. Legal Business has named us "US Law Firm of the Year" three times, and our German offices have twice been named both "IP Litigation Firm of the Year" and "Patent Litigation Firm of the Year" by JUVE, Germany's most prestigious legal publication. Global Investigations Review, a leading legal periodical covering global white-collar investigations, named us the "Most Impressive Investigations Practice of the Year." Global Arbitration Review named us the 3rd best arbitration practice in the world. Global Competition Review named our antitrust and competition practice among the "25 Global Elite," and has included us in their list of the world's top 10 competition litigation practices.

