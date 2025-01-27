QUINN EMANUEL LAUNCHES LITIGATION-FOCUSED SPECIAL SITUATIONS GROUP

Susheel Kirpalani—expert in complex restructurings, insolvencies, and high-stakes litigation—to lead newly-formed group focused on emerging risks

Benjamin I. Finestone and James C. Tecce to succeed Kirpalani as co-leaders of firm's Bankruptcy and Restructuring Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, the global litigation powerhouse, today announced the formation of its Special Situations Group, a dynamic and interdisciplinary practice group created to meet the needs of companies, equity sponsors, and creditors seeking a better understanding of real-world litigation scenarios, as well as practical solutions and guidance in making informed decisions. Susheel Kirpalani, founder and former head of the firm's Bankruptcy and Restructuring Group, will lead the newly established team. James C. Tecce and Benjamin I. Finestone will assume leadership of the firm's Bankruptcy and Restructuring Group.

The Special Situations Group will counsel clients when crisis and uncertainty from specific events, macro-economic conditions, or other non-operational challenges create novel risks or opportunities for companies and investors. The new group will draw from Quinn Emanuel's preeminent restructuring, securities, M&A, general commercial, and appellate litigation practices to support transactional firms and their clients in providing advice, often before business and financial challenges develop into disputes.

Kirpalani brings unmatched experience and insight to this new role. His reputation for creativity and advocacy in creditors' rights is highlighted by his roles in landmark cases such as Enron Corp. and Refco Group Ltd. His notable representations include serving as the Court-appointed examiner and mediator in Dynegy, representing statutory creditors' committees in RadioShack, SemCrude, and Sentinel, and acting as conflicts counsel to estate fiduciaries in Voyager Digital, J. Crew, and Lehman Brothers, among others. Kirpalani has extensive experience in international insolvencies, including leading engagements for Fisker Automotive's auction and litigation, for OGX, OSX, and OAS in the U.S. aspects of their Brazil judicial recovery proceedings, and for the Joint Liquidators of the Kingate Global and Euro Funds in the SIPC proceeding against Bernard L. Madoff's defunct firm.

"I am excited to lead this initiative and support our clients in assessing and navigating novel risks—an area I have dedicated my career to," said Kirpalani. "When we started the bankruptcy practice, few felt that a litigation-only firm could be relevant in what had traditionally been a practice area reserved for transactional firms. But I felt then that there was a market-place need for us, and I feel the same way with special situations. For example, Quinn Emanuel has extensive experience litigating all facets of liability management exercises and providing behind-the-scenes strategic counsel as the market continues to adapt to new norms. Our talented team brings lessons from the front lines to deliver for our clients."

"Susheel is one of a handful of elite restructuring lawyers. His deep understanding of restructuring and crisis management challenges makes him uniquely suited to lead the Special Situations Group," said Michael B. Carlinsky, Global Co-Managing Partner and Head of Complex Litigation at Quinn Emanuel. "From representing parties in numerous first-ever situations, like Enron, Lehman, and Puerto Rico, to defending corporate decisions made on the eve of the Great Recession, in the wake of the global pandemic, and in the face of regulatory pressure on the crypto industry, his wealth of experience will drive the success of this new practice group."

Anna Deknatel, Benjamin I. Finestone, Daniel Holzman, Anil Makhijani, Victor Noskov, Andrew J. Rossman, Matthew Scheck, and James C. Tecce will join Kirpalani as part of Quinn Emanuel's Special Situations Group.

