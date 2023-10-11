QUINN MCGINLEY PROMOTED TO GENERAL MANAGER OF HALLWOOD RECORDINGS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallwood Media, a leading player in the music industry, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Quinn McGinley to General Manager of its recording division. This strategic move comes as part of Hallwood's ongoing commitment to nurturing and advancing talent within its ranks.

Quinn McGinley is promoted to General Manager of Hallwood Recordings
With a proven track record of innovation and success, Quinn McGinley brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role of General Manager. Having joined Hallwood Media in October 2020, McGinley has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, creative thinking, and a deep understanding of the ever-evolving music landscape.  "Being a part of something that's fresh and growing is one of the most beautiful aspects of this industry: it's the reason we all do what we do. Having watched Hallwood evolve throughout the first 3 years, I cannot thank Neil Jacobson and the whole Hallwood Team enough for believing in me and a vision. This is just the beginning!" Says McGinley about his new position.

In this new capacity, McGinley will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Hallwood Recordings' operations, including Publishing, Distribution, and Recordings. McGinley's dedication to fostering a culture of artistic integrity and pushing the boundaries of musical expression aligns seamlessly with Hallwood's core values.

"Quinn McGinley's promotion to General Manager of our Label and publishing operation is a testament to his outstanding leadership and dedication to the success of Hallwood Recordings. His musical instincts are unparalleled, and his incredible charm and kindness have won the hearts of everyone he encounters," said Neil Jacobson, CEO of Hallwood Media. "Quinn has an uncanny ability to bring out the best in people, and we are confident that his vision and leadership will take our label to even greater heights."

McGinley's promotion comes at an exciting time for Hallwood, Today's announcement marks the most recent development in a series of strategically positioned shifts within Jacobson's company, for success within the evolving landscape of the music industry. In addition to overseeing some of the most sought-after producers and engineers in the music business, Hallwood Media has also gained recognition for its role in artist management. This includes securing significant record label contracts. Furthermore, their catalog sales division has been instrumental in representing esteemed clients such as David Stewart, wil.i.am, and others. Jacobson, formerly the President of Geffen Records, has a longstanding history as a champion of artist's rights. He has emerged as one of the industry's preeminent dealmakers, effectively bridging the divide between investment interests and music rights proprietors.

