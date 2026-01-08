Quinn Residences Expands Florida Footprint With the Delivery of Moccasin Wallow, a Dedicated Rental Community

Atlanta-based real estate company delivers its first community in the greater Tampa Bay area, addressing the growing local housing demand

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Residences ("Quinn" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator, and developer of dedicated rental communities in the Southeastern United States, is pleased to formally announce the delivery of its newest community: Quinn Residences at Moccasin Wallow . Located in Parrish, Florida, the vibrant new community features 284 brand-new modern cottages and townhomes, offering the perfect Florida lifestyle with convenient access and quick commutes to the best of the Tampa Bay area.

The new community features three and four-bedroom floor plans designed to provide the space and privacy of homeownership, with the benefits and flexibility of renting. Homes at Moccasin Wallow include contemporary finishings, smart-home technology, and in-home laundry. The community also features planned amenities, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, a dog park, a fitness center, a yoga studio, solar integration, and maintained landscaping, among others.

Moccasin Wallow delivered its first home in September 2025 and supports the increasing housing demand in one of Manatee County's fastest-growing residential corridors. Located near I-75, Moccasin Wallow offers convenient access to the Tampa Bay area–including St. Petersburg and Sarasota–and to employment centers, retail locations, and Gulf Coast recreation.

"Recognizing the growing population and booming job growth in the Tampa Bay area, we're excited to add even more value and home accessibility to Parrish with our new dedicated rental community. It's a high-visibility community that blends convenience with a charming atmosphere, creating the perfect space for those looking to live a modern, comfortable lifestyle in 'The Sunshine State,'" said Colleen Yeager, Chief Operating Officer of Quinn Residences. "We're thrilled to be establishing our footprint in the Tampa Bay area and to deepening our company's commitment to providing quality housing across the Southeast. We look forward to furthering our local investment later this year with the development of our Terra View community in San Antonio."

For the latest Quinn Residences updates, visit www.live-quinn.com .

About Quinn Residences

Quinn Residences is a leading real estate operating company focused on developing and operating new, well-located, and highly-amenitized dedicated rental communities throughout the Southeastern United States. Founded in 2020 and based in Atlanta, GA, the company currently comprises a portfolio of over 5,100 homes across 33 communities. Through sustainable development practices, Quinn Residences focuses on creating great neighborhoods and designing homes for modern living. Their communities offer a wide range of amenities and services that make it easy for residents to enjoy life to the fullest, while allowing more time for living. For the latest property updates, visit https://live-quinn.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

