Quinn Residences expands their portfolio with the acquisition of two Build-For-Rent communities in South Carolina

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Residences is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new Build-For-Rent communities in South Carolina.

New River Forest, will comprise 113 single-family homes, located in Bluffton, South Carolina. New River Forest features three- and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,700 to 1,900 square feet monthly rents starting at $1,850. Private amenity areas will include a large resort-style pool, playground, and an agility dog park for our furry family members. This community is well located just outside Palmetto Bluff with access to great dining, shopping and entertainment, minutes from Hilton Head beach. New River Forest is being developed in partnership with Village Park Homes with the first homes to be delivered in the 1st quarter of 2021.

Quinn also purchased Harrington Trail, which encompasses 127 single-family homes located in Greenville, South Carolina. This community is near several transportation networks including the I-85 and I-26 corridors, and nearby Port of Charleston. Harrington Trail will offer three unique model types with both three- and four-bedroom homes. Homes size will range from 1,548 to 1,951 square feet with monthly rents starting at $1,525. Harrington Trail is part of Harrington Community, a master planned community, and Quinn residents will have access to all amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, dog park and multiple walking trails. Harrington Trail is being developed in partnership with Mungo Homes with the first homes to be delivered in 1st quarter of 2021.

Quinn Residences is a privately held real estate operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating single-family rental homes, located primarily in the Southeastern United States. Quinn develops exceptional neighborhoods in the belief that better living starts with a great neighborhood, fantastic amenities, and a no-maintenance way of life. Quinn's inviting communities to lay the foundation for residents to flourish and enjoy life to the fullest, allowing them more time to focus on what matters most: creating unforgettable memories at home. For more information visit https://live-quinn.com/, call 866-784-6673 (866-QUINNRE) or email [email protected].

