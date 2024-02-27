Quinnox selected as one of the top 2 global partners of Adenza's Certified Implementation Partners program

News provided by

Quinnox

27 Feb, 2024, 08:40 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinnox, a global leader in providing full-spectrum IT and digital solutions, proudly announces its induction into the by-invitation-only Certified Implementation Partner program as a Global Partner. Only two partners have been given the status of a global partner. This partnership underscores Quinnox's unwavering commitment to excellence in Adenza's Calypso capital markets and AxiomSL® regulatory reporting solutions landscape, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

With a legacy spanning nearly two decades, Quinnox has demonstrated unparalleled expertise and industry best practices in navigating the complexities of the capital market. Their comprehensive knowledge ensures seamless implementations, minimizing risks and disruptions while optimizing solutions tailored to clients' specific needs. This partnership with Adenza further enhances Quinnox's capabilities to deliver value and drive growth for financial institutions worldwide.

Laurent Jacquemin, Chief Customer Services Officer, Adenza, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Quinnox as a Global Partner in our Certified Implementation Program. Their deep understanding of Adenza and proven track record make them a valuable asset to our ecosystem, and we are confident they will deliver exceptional service and value to our clients."

Amit Nagar, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Quinnox Inc., emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Quinnox is thrilled to be an Adenza Certified Implementation Partner. Our long-standing collaboration focuses on delivering top-notch solutions for financial institutions, emphasizing value, and fostering sustainable growth. With almost two decades of partnership, we're eager to continue our journey of innovation and transformation with Adenza."

Quinnox remains committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to clients worldwide, cementing its reputation as the go-to partner for Adenza's Calypso capital markets and AxiomSL® regulatory reporting solutions.

For more information on Quinnox's Adenza capabilities, click here.

About Adenza:

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premises or via the cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefiting from a single source of truth across the business. With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world's largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates. Nasdaq, Inc. acquired Adenza in November 2023 as part of the Nasdaq Financial Technology Division.

About Quinnox:

Quinnox is your agile, business-results-driven digital technology partner. With the power of human and applied intelligence, we simplify business processes, improve customer experiences, and create exceptional business value for forward-thinking enterprises. Our data-driven digital solutions unlock the hidden potential of your business across your digital value chain, helping to accelerate success, today and tomorrow. We are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a presence across geographies including UK, Germany, UAE and India.

Quinnox Media Contact

Manish Singh | Director - Marketing, Quinnox
E: [email protected]
T: +91-9930300609

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2245683/Quinnox_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quinnox

Also from this source

Quinnox and Monument Bank celebrate multiple accolades, showcasing excellence in transformation and test automation

Quinnox and Monument Bank celebrate multiple accolades, showcasing excellence in transformation and test automation

Quinnox, in collaboration with Monument Bank (or "the Bank"), is thrilled to be recognised at three highly distinguished awards, recognising...
Quinnox Achieves Gender Fair Certification, Setting New Standards for Diversity and Equity**

Quinnox Achieves Gender Fair Certification, Setting New Standards for Diversity and Equity**

Quinnox, a leading platform and services company, is proud to announce its recent achievement of Gender Fair certification. This recognition...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.