QuinStreet and AutoWeb Announce Strategic Relationship to Support Car Buyers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, and AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing digital advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, today announced a strategic relationship to provide AutoWeb's visitors with access to QuinStreet's online car insurance search capabilities and solutions, enabling consumers to easily compare and shop for the best auto insurance policies for the cars they are interested in buying. The solutions leverage QuinStreet's best-in-class insurance information and provide car shoppers with real- and near-time access to insurance products to optimize the cost of car insurance. The companies plan to expand the relationship over time to include comparison shopping for loans, credit cards and other relevant products.

Historically, car buyers have shopped online or in-person to research the best value on an auto purchase, then conducted an entirely separate research process to locate the best insurance coverage for that car. Failing to factor auto insurance into the cost of car ownership can result in overall expenses that are higher than expected. Insurance rates can vary greatly, based upon factors including a driver's ZIP Code, age, driving history and vehicle make and model. Now, prospective car buyers using AutoWeb digital properties can easily access QuinStreet's auto insurance marketplace products to research and compare options when they identify a vehicle of interest.

"As we are constantly evolving our product offerings to support the needs of dealers, OEMs and consumers, we can add real value to the car-buying process by supplying as much relevant information as possible when shoppers research potential purchases," explains Dan Ingle, COO of AutoWeb. "By seamlessly providing the information shared when requesting vehicle pricing, we are able to facilitate convenient access to QuinStreet's leading car insurance comparison tool."

"AutoWeb provides an engaging and informative user experience for consumers during the car-buying process," notes Brett Moses, QuinStreet's senior vice president, publisher media. "Incorporating access to QuinStreet's car insurance shopping products enhances customer service and facilitates a shift in insurance purchase decision-making so that the cost is factored in at the front end, rather than as an afterthought."

