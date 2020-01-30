QuinStreet, Inc. Announces QuinStreet Rating Platform's First Customer, Plymouth Rock's Direct-Response Channel

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announces that High Point Brokerage Company, Inc., the direct response insurance agency of carrier Plymouth Rock, is the first agency to integrate its innovative new QuinStreet Rating Platform (QRP), unveiled last month. High Point Brokerage participated in QRP's development and pilot.

QRP is designed to solve critical sales issues for insurance agents. It helps agencies better service customers in a one-stop-shop platform, whereas previously multiple systems were used to research insurance options. QRP streamlines insurance agent workflow and speeds the time to quote actual rates to customers.

"QRP will help us improve response time to client inquiries while preparing the most competitive insurance quotes possible," explains Tom Lyons, Chief Operations Officer of Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. "We view QRP as a mission-critical enterprise workflow management application that should significantly drive our business value to customers and help us expand sales."

Plymouth Rock customizes on-screen instructions within QRP tailoring explanations and guidance, as needed. QRP enables insurance agents to pull real-time rates from major carriers and permits them to bind policies seamlessly. The platform is adaptable, able to connect with other third-party customer relationship management (CRM) software, while also able to support customer acquisition and leads.

"We are excited that Plymouth Rock will harness QRP's benefits, from its earliest days," says Doug Valenti, QuinStreet's chief executive officer. "We truly expect that eliminating the silos of rate information will help every insurance agent and carrier who uses our product, and every customer who receives prompt and accurate rate information. We appreciate Plymouth Rock's involvement in the development and pilot of QRP, helping us test and refine this innovative insurance industry solution. It is only fitting that they be the first to implement QRP."

QRP has integrations with top insurance carriers in the United States. To learn more about pricing and how QRP can help transform your agency and operations, please complete the "Contact Us" form: https://www.quinstreet.com/our-products/

About QuinStreet, Inc.

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST ) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

About Plymouth Rock:

The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach to insurance puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online at plymouthrock.com, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. The group's companies now write and manage more than $1.4 billion in auto, motorcycle, and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The Plymouth Rock Group of Companies is a trade name used by a group of separate underwriting, managed insurance and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states under a variety of brand names and marks, including the brand name and service mark Plymouth Rock®. Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. For additional information about Plymouth Rock, please visit plymouthrock.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "estimate", "will", "believe", "expect", "intend", "outlook", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated success of the launch of QRP and the statements in quotations in this press release. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability of QRP to successfully service customers; our ability to attract and retain customers to use QRP; the ability of QRP data to provide meaningful benefits to agencies and carriers; our ability to expand the QRP launch to homeowners and renters' insurance or other prospective customers; the ability of QRP to result in better working environments and results for agents and carriers; customer reviews of QRP, including any related publicity from customers; the ability of QRP to successfully onboard new agencies and efficiently integrate them into the agent-carrier relationship; changes in the economic condition, market dynamics, regulatory enforcement or legislative environment; competitive dynamics in our industry; our ability to manage cyber security risks and costs associated with maintaining a robust security infrastructure; and our ability to develop new QRP services, enhancements and features to meet new demands from our customers. Forward-looking statements in our public releases may also include statements regarding the Company's anticipated financial results, growth and strategic and operational plans and expectations. More information about potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company does not intend and undertakes no duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.

Website: https://quinstreet.com

Twitter: @QuinStreet

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quinstreet

Media Contact

Liberty Communications for QuinStreet

Rick Judge, 415-429-5652

QuinStreet@libertycomms.com

SOURCE QuinStreet, Inc.

Related Links

https://quinstreet.com

