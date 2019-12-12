QuinStreet, Inc. Introduces a Next Generation Insurance Rating Platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. , (Nasdaq: QNST) a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, announced today the launch of its QuinStreet Rating Platform (QRP), a groundbreaking and intuitive rating platform that empowers insurance agencies to better service customers while making their jobs easier to manage.

QRP is designed to solve a pain point in the insurance marketplace. Previously, insurance agents might use up to three different systems to gather quotes for one prospective customer. While a workable solution a decade ago, today's large agencies rely on call centers staffed by hundreds of agents, who still use siloed platforms to deliver quotes to countless callers daily. Juggling between systems that don't communicate well is problematic, leading to missed opportunities for agencies, while consumers endure long phone wait times.

Created to solve these inefficiencies in the current insurance market, the QRP solution allows agents to manage their entire workflow in one place, with one centralized platform that is scalable. It uniquely enables insurance agents to pull real-time rates from major carriers and permits them to bind policies seamlessly. This significantly speeds up the sales process and provides better, faster service for consumers. It's also adaptable, able to connect with other third-party customer relationship management (CRM) software, while also able to support customer acquisition and leads.

Insurance agencies can use QRP to obtain a bird's-eye view of their agent's day-to-day business, longer-term goals, and individual staff activities. Other features include:

Direct integrations with full bind experience

Real-time reporting and a customizable user experience

Customizable content management and carrier management

For carriers, QRP offers a streamlined and direct relationship with insurance agencies in one place, with a one-stop-shop for compliance, profitability insights and other critical information. Most of all, QRP offers as many insights as those commonly offered to agents. Rather than being reactionary, carriers are now able to respond to issues in real time, with data. Benefits include:

Decreased call handling time

Customized product pricing and media performance reports

A single place for managing underwriting rules

Access to segmentation data

Building QRP involved leveraging QuinStreet's existing carrier integration APIs and management dashboard. At launch, QRP is available for auto insurance, and QuinStreet will roll out homeowners and renters' insurance soon.

"QRP is the culmination of so much of the work we've done helping insurers, carriers and consumers communicate and find each other, in an even more streamlined way," explains Doug Valenti, QuinStreet's chief executive officer. "We are proud of this solution and hopeful that breaking the silo of information and products will result in better working environments and results for every agent and carrier who uses our product."

While new, QRP is already receiving positive reviews. "QRP represents a major advance in delivering timely and accurate information to agents and consumers," notes Craig Lozofsky, an insurance industry management consultant. "QRP has the potential to revolutionize rate quoting for insurance agents and carriers while benefiting their customers." QRP has integrations with the top independent agent carriers in the United States.

More information on pricing and other details can be found by reaching out to the QRP business development team at: https://www.quinstreet.com/our-products/

