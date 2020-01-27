QuinStreet Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc.(Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced it will report financial results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM PT to review and discuss the company's results.

What: QuinStreet Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call



When: Wednesday, February 5, 2020



Time: 2:00 PM PT



Dial in: +1 (888) 394-8218 (domestic) +1 (323) 794-2588 (international) Passcode 9369036



Replay Instructions: Register here using the passcode above.



Webcast URL: http://investor.quinstreet.com/

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers and businesses with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact:

Erica Abrams

(415) 297-5864

eabrams@quinstreet.com

