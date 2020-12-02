QuinStreet to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow with Barrington Research Associates

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace technologies and services for the financial services and home services industries, today announced that management will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow ("NDR") with Barrington Research Associates on Wednesday and Thursday December 9th and 10th, 2020.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST) is a leader in performance marketplace technologies and services for the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media, and is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

Investor Contact

Hayden Blair

(650) 578-7824

[email protected]

