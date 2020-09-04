QuinStreet to Participate in Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow with Stephens, Inc.

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST), a leader in performance marketplace products and technologies, today announced that management will participate in a virtual non-deal roadshow ("NDR") with Stephens, Inc. on Wednesday and Thursday Sept 9th and 10th, 2020.

The Company looks forward to discussing the details of its performance momentum, market opportunity, and business model with investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. QuinStreet is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs.

