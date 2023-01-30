Quinta Brunson to Receive ICG Publicists 2023 Television Showperson Award

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-award-winning writer, producer, comedian and actor Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC and Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking TV series Abbott Elementary, will receive the ICG Publicists (International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600) 2023 Television Showperson Award. Brunson will be honored at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Friday, March 10, 2023. The announcement was made today by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main, ICG Publicists Awards Chairs.

Quinta Brunson will be honored as Television Showperson of the Year by the ICG Publicists on March 10th (Photo Credit: Jonny Marlow).

"As publicists we applaud Quinta Brunson's passion as creator, executive producer, showrunner, headwriter and star of Abbott Elementary. We're excited to be celebrating her showmanship in bringing this popular and critically acclaimed comedy sitcom to television audiences," said Menke.

Honored as one of Time Magazine's "Time 100: The Most Influential People of 2022" and dubbed "the new queen of sitcoms" by New York Magazine, Brunson is a history-making, creative force. Abbott Elementary is lauded by critics as "the New Model for Network-Sitcom Success" (Vulture), and "the best show on TV right now" (TV Guide). The series' publicists are also nominated for the 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign.

Since its launch, Brunson and Abbott Elementary, have garnered a slew of awards season wins and nominations. In 2022, the critically acclaimed series was nominated for seven Primetime Emmy® Awards, winning three. Quinta received three Emmy nominations including one in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category. Additionally, the American Film Institute honored the show as "1 of the 10 Best TV Shows" at the 2023 AFI Awards and the series recently won a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series, and three Golden Globe Awards including Best Television Series and Best Performance by an Actress, Musical or Comedy. Numerous current nominations from a variety of award groups include Screen Actors Guild Awards; Writers Guild of America Awards; GLAAD Media Awards; NAACP Image Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards; and Producers Guild of America Awards.

Abbott Elementary is currently airing new episodes weekly on ABC and Hulu and has been renewed for a 3rd season.

The Television Showperson of the Year Award honors a person, persons or company whose creative accomplishments in the formulation, development, production or presentation of projects for television best represents that special spirit traditionally defined as showmanship. Previous recipients of the esteemed Television Showperson of the Year Award include Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, Ryan Murphy, John Landgraf, Ted Sarandos, Shonda Rhimes, Chuck Lorre, Nina Tassler, Fred Silverman, Steven Bochco, Aaron Spelling and Bob Hope, among many others. For information on additional award nominees and the ICG Publicists Awards 2023, visit: www.icg600.com.

ABOUT THE ICG PUBLICISTS: Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showperson Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Motion Picture Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, Bob Yeager Award for Community Service, Publicist of Year, Press Award, International Media Award and Excellence in Unit Still Photography for both Motion Pictures and for Television. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Membership Directory.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG) IATSE Local 600: The International Cinematographers Guild represents over 9,000 members who work in film, television, streaming and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, broadcasters and all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. In addition to its work organizing, bargaining and enforcing contracts, advocating for legislation that serves working families, training and mentorship, ICG's ongoing events include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.

