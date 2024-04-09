Quintar Secures Series A Investment From Centre Court Capital; Adds Mustafa Ghouse to Board

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintar ( www.quintar.ai ), an extended reality company that is a leader in providing its true spatial XR platform for the development of real spatial experiences, announced today that Centre Court Capital has made a significant investment as part of an $8.2 million Series A round. The round was led by SeventySix Capital and Cowles Company.

Quintar is the official mobile AR and XR developer of the PGA TOUR

Centre Court Capital is an India-based venture capital fund that is focused on sports and gaming. As part of the investment Mustafa Ghouse, General Partner of Centre Court Capital, will join the Quintar board.

"This is an exciting time in the world of mixed reality with the advancements in spatial computing and new devices like Apple Vision Pro and Quest 3 driving momentum and interest in the space," Quintar co-founder and CEO Dr. Sankar (Jay) Jayaram said. "We have a busy year ahead and will be announcing several new partnerships in the near future. With the support of Centre Court Capital and the experience and relationships they bring to our team, we expect 2024 to be a significant year of growth at Quintar."

"Quintar is pioneering cutting-edge technology within the rapidly evolving sports and media landscape," Ghouse said. "Their innovative solutions promise to redefine how we engage with content. Backed by Jay and Jeff (Jonas), visionary founders with unparalleled expertise, alongside an exceptional team of industry leaders, we are confident in Quintar's potential to revolutionize the digital entertainment sphere."

Quintar's platform combines its patented Spatial VPS and True Spatial Video technology to create accurate, dynamic AR content and give content creators and rights holders the ability to deliver personalized, interactive experiences for fans on mobile phones, TVs, and AR wearables at the venue or in their own living room. In February, Quintar's platform and expertise enabled the PGA TOUR to launch PGA TOUR Vision for the Apple Vision Pro, spatial computing's first professional golf application, allowing golf fans to transform their space into immersive experiences that bring them closer to live action.

About Quintar

Quintar, a Silicon Valley-based company, is expanding the boundaries of spatial computing by providing pioneering tech and platforms for content owners who want to build awe-inspiring multilayered worlds, beginning with sports entertainment. Their first-of-its-kind platform, called Q.reality, is device agnostic and designed to deliver relevant, data-driven interactive spatial XR experiences to fans no matter where they are. Quintar has assembled a leadership team that brings decades of experience building and leading successful sports technology and media companies, including Sportvision, VOKE, Turner Sports, NBA Digital, Intel Sports, and Magic Leap.

Contact:

Nadia Banks

[email protected]

Quintar.ai

Media Contact:

Kirk Reynolds

[email protected]

408-592-4955

SOURCE Quintar