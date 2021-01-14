Quinte Financial Technologies Expands Advisory Board With Addition of Former Lakeland Bank Regional President and COO

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinte Financial Technologies Inc. (Quinte) announced today that Robert "Bob" Vandenbergh has joined the firm as a senior member of its Advisory Board. In that capacity, Mr. Vandenbergh will provide Quinte with strategic and operational guidance and support based on his nearly 40 years of middle-market banking experience. Quinte's Advisory Board also includes Kirk Kordeleski, the former CEO of Bethpage Federal Credit Union.

Mr. Vandenbergh has served in banking leadership roles since 1991. Most recently, he was Regional President and Chief Operating Officer of Lakeland Bank, a New Jersey-based bank holding company, where he actively participated in its asset growth to $6.5 billion from $400 million during his tenure. Over the course of his career, he has been involved in all aspects of banking, including lending, operations, finance, audit, risk management, human resources, retail services and compliance. He also led integration teams related to several bank acquisitions.

According to Quinte Chairman N. Venu Gopal, "The addition of Bob Vandenbergh to our Advisory Board further strengthens Quinte's ability to raise brand awareness and market engagement among financial institutions that are seeking to reduce costs and increase efficiency involving key operational functions, ranging from fraud detection and regulatory compliance, to loan processing and dispute resolution. Bob's depth of experience in nearly every aspect of banking operations is a significant asset for Quinte as well as our clients."

Mr. Vandenbergh said, "I'm honored to be associated with Quinte, and excited about its potential to provide middle market financial institutions with the technology and managed services necessary to compete effectively against larger banks, and to grow assets during this unprecedented period of market disruption."

About Quinte Financial Technologies Inc.

Quinte combines computer science disciplines (including ML, AI and data analytics), deep industry expertise and human intelligence to address a broad range of operational requirements for financial institutions. Quinte helps banks, credit unions, core processors, CUSOs and associations to reduce costs, increase operational efficiency, and improve competitive advantage through application of next-generation financial analytical engines, and supported by its QuintEssential Solutions™ portfolio. Visit www.quinteft.com

Quinte is a partner company of Aithent, Inc. Over the past 29 years, Aithent has provided high-value, flexible and scalable IT solutions to solve the operational challenges facing organizations in complex, highly regulated industries. Aithent was recently named as a leading solutions provider by the market research firm, Aité Group, in its 2020 assessment of vendors that provide case management tools and services designed to combat global fraud and money laundering.

