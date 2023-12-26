Quintessa Marketing Corporation Achieves Remarkable 100% YoY Growth in MVA Retainer Lead Delivery to Personal Injury Attorneys in 2023

News provided by

Quintessa Marketing

26 Dec, 2023, 08:32 ET

Company Marks Eighth Consecutive Year of Triple-Digit Growth

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintessa Marketing Corporation, the foremost MVA (Motor Vehicle Accident) Retainer Lead delivery provider to personal injury attorneys, proudly announces continued, record-breaking performance throughout 2023.

Quintessa achieved over 40% YoY growth by providing 30,000 MVA retainers to Personal Injury firms, marking their eighth consecutive year of double- and triple-digit growth.

"I am grateful for the strong partnerships we have established with leading personal injury law firms in the MVA industry," said Lauren Vonn, the CEO and Founder of Quintessa Marketing. "This is a testament to the effectiveness of our distinctive MVA retainer delivery model."

Quintessa Marketing is expanding its executive leadership team to keep up with its rapid growth. Dwayne Smith has been appointed the chief operating officer to develop and optimize the company's operations, including the lead intake workflows.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Quintessa at a time when it's experiencing such dynamic growth," says Smith. Dwayne brings extensive experience from C-level roles at Morgan Stanley, FGMC Mortgage and Long and Fisher.

Jim McDonald, who has held senior marketing roles at Match.com, Pacific Union Financial, and Verizon, will oversee the company's renowned lead generation engine as Chief Marketing Officer.

"In my professional journey, Quintessa stands out for its remarkably effective approach to lead generation. Joining the Quintessa Marketing team is an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to contributing insights that will propel the company's ongoing growth," said McDonald.

About Quintessa Marketing

Quintessa Marketing delivers the highest quality MVA personal injury leads for attorneys and law firms.

Quintessa Marketing was founded in 2016 by Lauren Von, an experienced marketer and an MVA Retainer Lead delivery expert. Along with her professional work, Von is a philanthropist passionate about supporting female entrepreneurship. She is involved with various charities, including ReMerge of Oklahoma County, which is committed to rehabilitating high-risk mothers who have committed non-violent felony offenses.

For more information about Quintessa Marketing Corporation and its pioneering MVA retainer delivery model, please visit www.quintessamarketing.com.

Contact: Jim McDonald, 214-597-1301

SOURCE Quintessa Marketing

