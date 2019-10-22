Quintessence Hotel Accepted Into Virtuoso®

"Virtuoso's acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor," said Fieger. "The reputation Virtuoso member advisors have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we're part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations."

Quintessence Hotel joins Virtuoso's collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other suppliers worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, secure Virtuoso clients superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel's largest worldwide gathering. Q Hotel Anguilla's acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world's leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

About Quintessence Hotel Anguilla

Quintessence—A Tropical Grand Mansion embodies timeless luxury, making the world a better place through culinary excellence and unrivaled hospitality. Q Hotel is the newest Relais & Châteaux boutique hotel in the Caribbean, overlooking the white sand beaches of Long Bay, with nine lavish suites, a five-star restaurant, two bars, and a Wine Spectator award-winning cellar. The hotel was created by artisans with museum-like quality. Haitian art and antiques fill every room mixing spacious comfort with beautiful lush tropical surroundings inside and out. Around-the-clock butler and concierge service cater to guests' every need. Amenities include a wellness spa, infinity pool, fitness center, tennis court, yoga pavilion, luxury boutique, and state-of-the-art business suite. The property was recently named as a Forbes Travel Guide Four Star Hotel, the guide that have been the gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958. Q Hotel is a non-smoking property not suitable for children under 12.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with over 1,800 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

