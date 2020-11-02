Quintessence Hotel Anguilla Opens November 19, 2020

LONG BAY, Anguilla, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintessence Hotel, Long Bay announced today that it will reopen on November 19, 2020. The hotel will again welcome guests at Anguilla's only ultra-luxury Relais and Chateaux property. Guests are welcome to enjoy our five-star restaurant, "Julian's," our beach bar, "Coral," our resort shopping, infinity pool, beach, tennis, and exclusive off property ocean and golf excursions.

Our staff is trained in all new health and safety protocols. Anguilla is COVID-19 free, one of the few countries in the world to have that distinction. Each guest will be provided with personal protection equipment (PPE) upon arrival. To read more about the Anguilla government's mandated Phase II procedures, or to apply to visit, please click here https://ivisitanguilla.com/escape/ To learn more about travelling through St. Maarten to reach Anguilla, please click here https://stmaartenehas.com/

For questions and concerns please contact the Quintessence concierge:

Global: +1-264-498-8106

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Quintessence Hotel

Related Links

www.qhotelanguilla.com

