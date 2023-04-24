QuintessenceLabs' qStream Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Solution Delivers Truly Random Numbers for Encryption Keys

Visit QuintessenceLabs at RSAC in Booth #355 in Moscone Center, South Hall

CANBERRA, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuintessenceLabs, a leader in the quantum cybersecurity industry, is showcasing its qStream™ Entropy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solution this week at RSAC.

Random numbers are at the core of most decryption algorithms, and it is important for security that the output from random number generators is both unpredictable and has a high enough throughput for commercial use. QuintessenceLabs' qStream™ quantum random number generator (QRNG) delivers numbers with full entropy at 1 Gbit/sec, providing both randomness and speed critical for maximum security.

The qStream QRNG uses quantum physics to create truly random numbers – as opposed to the pseudo-random number generators on the market today – making them virtually unhackable, even by quantum computers. This is critical for sensitive applications where maximum security is desired. The qStream QRNG delivers random numbers through the industry-standard OASIS Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP), enabling interoperability with any conformant key management server, including QuintessenceLabs' Trusted Security Foundation® (TSF®) key and policy manager.

"When it comes to data security, the quality of random numbers has a significant impact on the success of encryption and overall security. True entropy is critical in providing secure encryption keys," said Skip Norton, VP of Business Development for QuintessenceLabs. "Unlike pseudo-random number generators, which don't use quantum science, qStream creates true entropy so the numbers it generates can't be re-created by criminals seeking to compromise encryption."

For more information on qStream quantum random number generator (QRNG) visit QuintessenceLabs at RSAC, Booth #355, Moscone Center, South Hall.

About QuintessenceLabs

Australian-based QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in quantum cybersecurity recognized for its advanced quantum-safe data protection capabilities. The company has been widely recognized for its cybersecurity innovations around the world, most recently through its selection as a World Economic Forum Global Innovator as well as winning a prestigious 2022 CyberTech100 Award. QuintessenceLabs offers a suite of unrivaled quantum enabled cybersecurity solutions and services which help organizations mitigate traditional and quantum cyber risk today and the quantum computing threats of tomorrow. For more information on QuintessenceLabs, visit our website, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

