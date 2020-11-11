Quintessential Named Wine Enthusiast's Importer of the Year

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Enthusiast has named family owned-and-operated fine wine importer Quintessential as Importer of the Year in their 2020 Wine Star Awards. The announcement was made today by the magazine, which produces the annual awards ceremony to honor exceptional contributions to the wine industry.

"We were among some incredible competition this year, but are delighted to receive such a tremendous honor from Wine Enthusiast," remarked Steve Kreps, Sr, who owns Quintessential with his son, Dennis. "We share this with our dedicated team members and all of the suppliers who are integral to our success."

Dennis and Steve Kreps, Sr. founded Quintessential in 2002 to bring the best family-owned wineries from all over the world to the American wine market. Nearly 20 years later, the company represents suppliers from 12 different countries including Italy, France, Argentina, Australia, Portugal, Chile, Spain, South Africa and the U.S.

"When we started out, many other importers were specializing in one region or country, but we identified a need to help family-owned wineries compete, grow and flourish in the U.S. market regardless of where they grow their grapes," commented Dennis Kreps. "If we believed in what they were doing, we wanted to help them grow their business here."

Among the growing list of wineries they represent are Bodegas Bianchi, Pascual Toso, Matetic, Luca Bosio Family Estates, Les Vin Georges Duboeuf, Bodegas Muriel, Quinta do Vallado, Simonsig, Foppiano and Ironstone Vineyards. Earlier this year, Quintessential welcomed into the fold Accolade Wines, first by earning the import rights to the wines within the Australian company's export portfolio, and then by acquiring ownership of Accolade's American-made brands: Geyser Peak, Atlas Peak, Outlot and XYZin.

"We plan to reestablish each as market leaders in their respective categories," says Dennis Kreps. "We're exceptionally enthusiastic about Geyser Peak and Atlas Peak, as they are both brands that over-deliver on quality to price in the market."

Quintessential joins a long list of esteemed companies and individuals honored in this year's awards ceremony, conducted virtually this year due to Covid-19. The official announcement from Wine Enthusiast can be found here.

Founded in 2002 by father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps, Quintessential is a family-owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. It is dedicated exclusively to representing other multi-generational, family-owned-and-operated producers who have the same passion for winemaking that Quintessential has for strategically marketing and selling those wines. These producers, from top wine regions around the world, create wines that offer the best, most authentic expression of the grapes from their respective vineyards. For more information, please visit http://www.quintessentialwines.com.

