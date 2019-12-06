QuintEvents acquires Hotel and Technology Company

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuintEvents, the global industry leader in official ticket, hospitality and experience packages to the biggest names in sports and entertainment, has today announced the acquisition of Hotels for Hope, an Austin-based hotel technology and management company.

The acquisition creates a core pillar for QuintEvents' investment into technology that provides incremental value and new services for customers and event organizers. Hotels for Hope's state-of-the-art technology allows QuintEvents and its programs to create fully customizable, white-label booking platforms that centralize the hotel booking process.

"As a technology-driven company, we saw the immediate value in the Hotels for Hope platforms," said Brian Ruede, President of QuintEvents. "By integrating their technology into our own, we have created all-encompassing booking platforms that allow consumers and event organizers to choose their experiences and hotel accommodations within a single interface."

In 2018, Hotels for Hope was named the Official Room Booking Provider of Formula 1, one year after QuintEvents launched F1 Experiences, the Official Experience, Hospitality and Travel Programme of Formula 1. Hotels for Hope is also partnered closely with several lifestyle events like Lollapalooza and Barrett-Jackson® Collector Car Auctions.

"The opportunity to integrate into QuintEvents is monumental," said Neil Goldman, Founder and CEO of Hotels for Hope. "Our knowledge and proven technology will complement QuintEvents as they continue their exponential growth. We're thrilled to be a part of the team and progress both organizations into the future."

QuintEvents' currently partners with entities like Formula 1, NBA, Kentucky Derby, College Football Playoff, Pro Football Hall of Fame and many more to provide first-class travel and hospitality options.

With Hotels for Hope's technology, QuintEvents is creating a unique offering that elevates the customer experience, ensuring a fluid and stress-free purchasing journey.

About QuintEvents | QuintEvents is the industry-leading provider of Official Ticket and Hospitality packages to many of the world's most prominent sports and entertainment events. Based in Charlotte, NC, QuintEvents' innovative programs enable those properties to expand fan experiences and corporate client entertainment opportunities in a way that reflects the quality and prestige of those brands.

QuintEvents has a portfolio of 18 official property partnerships servicing over 80 events including Formula 1®, Kentucky Derby®, NFLPA, The Open, College Football National Championship, The Pro Football Hall of Fame, Breeders Cup, Belmont Stakes, Barrett-Jackson, NHL®, MotoGP, Presidents Cup and THE PLAYERS Championship. More information can be found at www.quintevents.com.

About Hotels for Hope | Hotels for Hope brokers and manages hotel inventory for large consumer events, races, festivals and conferences. With Hotels for Hope's technology, clients extend their digital eco-system, capture valuable consumer data, create incremental revenue streams and increase attendee experience. Additionally, through Hotels for Hope's niche crowdfunding platform, RoomFunding™, $2 per every actualized room night is donated to help children live happier and healthier lives. To date, Hotels for Hope has donated more than $900,000 to nonprofit partners. For more information, visit www.hotelsforhope.com.

SOURCE QuintEvents

Related Links

http://quintevents.com

