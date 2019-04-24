QuintEvents and the Detroit Lions partner to launch Detroit Lions Experiences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuintEvents, the global industry leader in providing Official Ticket Packages and Hospitality to the biggest names in sports and entertainment, has today announced an exciting partnership with the Detroit Lions to create Detroit Lions Experiences, the Official Fan Travel Partner of the team.

Providing one-of-a-kind access to select Detroit Lions road games, Detroit Lions Experiences delivers a "fan-focused" travel program that makes it simple and easy for the most passionate Lions fans to go on the road with their favorite team.

Official Ticket Packages will come complete with airfare and transportation, welcome reception in the away city, pregame tailgate parties hosted by Detroit Lions legends with premium hospitality, gameday tickets, and unique experiences centered around the Lions' brand.

President of QuintEvents, Brian Ruede said:

"We are creating a new fan travel model from a genuine desire to take a "Fan First" approach to the customer experience. The Lions and QuintEvents are truly dedicated to providing a comprehensive, yet affordable, experience to the most passionate and dedicated Lions fans."

"Lions fans have traveled well throughout the years as we've seen them turn opposing stadium crowds Honolulu Blue," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "With Detroit Lions Experiences, we're able to offer more inclusive opportunities as part of our commitment to creating memorable experiences for our most passionate fans on the road."

About QuintEvents | QuintEvents is the industry-leading provider of Official Ticket and Hospitality packages to many of the world's most prominent sports and entertainment events. Based in Charlotte, NC, QuintEvents' innovative programs enable those properties to expand fan experiences and corporate client entertainment opportunities in a way that reflects the quality and prestige of those brands.

QuintEvents has a portfolio of 17 official property partnerships servicing over 80 events including the Formula 1, Kentucky Derby, NFLPA, UFC, The Open, College Football National Championship, The Pro Football Hall of Fame, Breeders Cup, Belmont Stakes, Barrett Jackson, MotoGP, Presidents Cup and The Players Championship. More information can be found at www.quintevents.com.

