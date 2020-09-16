Quintillion Names Lance Dubsky Chief Security Officer, Delivering on its Commitment to Maintaining the Security of U.S.-Based Telecommunications

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintillion is pleased to announce today the addition of Lance Dubsky to its leadership team as Chief Security Officer. Mr. Dubsky is charged with ensuring the company's current corporate, physical, and cyber security, as well as positioning Quintillion to support a secure U.S. Arctic.

Mr. Dubsky is a former Chief Information Security Officer at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the former Deputy Chief Information Security Officer at the National Reconnaissance Office. He has more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity, intelligence, and information technology.

Throughout his career, Mr. Dubsky has secured and maintained hundreds of classified networks, systems, and other types of infrastructure. Prior to joining Quintillion, he served as Vice President of IT Security for Iron Mountain. He is also a U.S. Air Force veteran who served 20 years as a leader in networks and communications operations.

Mr. Dubsky will work intimately with the Quintillion leadership team on security, compliance, and preparing the network for diverse commercial and national security needs. "I am honored to join such a strong and dedicated team," Mr. Dubsky says. "The nation needs Quintillion to continue delivering critical infrastructure and national security initiatives."

Preserving the security of communications networks is an imperative, one which has been tested over the years. Consecutive hacks of U.S. government polar orbiting satellites via the SvalSat ground station in Svalbard originally raised the alarm. Security concerns have only increased with the recent uptick in economic and military activity in the Arctic, as great powers vie to make their presence known.

"Lance's leadership will be vital as Quintillion continues to expand and develop its Arctic infrastructure," says George Tronsrue, CEO of Quintillion. "His extensive strategic, global, and security expertise is just what the moment calls for."

About Quintillion

Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage, AK. Quintillion built and operates a submarine and terrestrial high-speed fiber optic cable system that spans the Alaskan Arctic and connects to the lower-48 using existing networks. The three-phase Quintillion subsea cable system will ultimately connect Asia to the American Pacific Northwest, and to Western Europe via the Northwest Passage through the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic.

