Quintillion Partners with APTelecom in Asia and the US

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Sept.12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintillion Networks, headquartered in Anchorage, AK, is pleased to announce their partnership with APTelecom to expand their reach to the global market via a transpacific fiber optic network, serving North America and Asia.

As existing transpacific fiber optic cable systems age and reach their operating capacity, the need for a state-of-the-art high-speed, low latency system has rapidly increased. Quintillion's planned 200+ Tbps submarine transpacific cable will address the immediate need for additional data transportation from Asian markets to the continental United States and alleviate the technological burdens of underserved customers operating on existing networks. Mac McHale, Quintillion's chief revenue officer, said, "When Quintillion's transpacific cable goes live, we will be able to service Asian and North American customers at speeds and capacity levels never achieve in the Pacific region. This is truly a game changer for both markets."

As Quintillion prepares for the installation of their transpacific fiber, APTelecom plans to leverage their many years of telecommunications experience to pre-sell data transportation to hyper-scaler data center operators, financial institutions, the United States government, as well as various public and private institutions. APTelecom's record of new system pre-sale success will ensure Quintillion's transpacific expansion will be positioned to immediately serve the needs of Asian and North American customers.

"We are thrilled to be a part of such an important project in one of the world's most significant telecom markets, working within the Quintillion team to help extend their reach," said Sean Bergin, APTelecom president and member of the PTC board of governors. "The demand for data continues to grow and this is especially true of Asia and North America. Given its asset base, Quintillion has a unique value proposition and APTelecom is looking forward to supporting their sales activities with a focus on Asia and the US."

About Quintillion Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage, AK. Quintillion built and operates a submarine and terrestrial high-speed fiber optic cable system that spans the Alaskan Arctic and connects to the lower-48 using existing networks. The three-phase Quintillion subsea cable system will ultimately connect Asia to the American Pacific Northwest, and to Western Europe via the Northwest Passage through the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic.

About APTelecom APTelecom is an award-winning fiber consulting firm founded in 2009. Based in the United States, APTelecom's reach and expertise spans a wide range of emerging global markets, including Angola, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Indonesia, as well as in several other countries across Asia and Africa. Among the company's core offerings are submarine cable pre-sales, established system sales, due diligence telecom consulting, cloud-based solutions and security, and strategic fiber consulting services.

