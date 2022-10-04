Quinting - a luxury Swiss watch brand partners Coinllectibles to launch Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) valued at more than US$450,000 at the Global Web 5.0 Conference in Singapore on 1 Nov 2022

Quinting will also be exhibiting these limited edition watches for the first time in Singapore during the Global Web 5.0 Conference

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it will be partnering with Quinting, a luxury Swiss watch brand, to launch 5 limited edition watches along with a Digital Ownership Token for each watch at the upcoming Global Web 5.0 Conference in Singapore on 1 Nov 2022. This will be the first time Quinting watches will be on display in Singapore.

The prices of these watches will range from US$38,000 to US$208,000. The models on display will be:

Quinting Panda Quinting Moonlight Circuit Quinting Challenge Quinting 24 Heures du Mans QGL55CR24H Quinting 24 Heures du Mans QSL55CR24H

In Switzerland, there are 2,000 brand names but only 25 Swiss watch movement manufacturers. Quinting belongs to a very closed circle of Swiss brands that have their own manufacturing facility. Being a pioneer in the watchmaking industry, Quinting is one of the first to use sapphire crystals to create a completely transparent movement. Every Quinting watch is crafted by hand at its manufacturing facility in Geneva, Switzerland which makes it inimitable.

Quinting's most iconic watch is "The Dove of Geneva" collection. This collection is also known as "the Watch of Presidents" with many political leaders – including Bill Clinton, the former US president, Joseph Deiss, the former UN president, as well as 3 former Presidents of Switzerland owning it. Quinting watches are also highly sought after by celebrities, and they are worn by French Actor Gérard Depardieu and Hong Kong celebrity Michelle Ye. This will be the first time that Quinting will mint Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) for its watches.

Pascal Berclaz, President and CEO of Quinting SA, said, "We are excited to be working with Coinllectibles and be part of the Global Web 5.0 conference. We have been keeping a close eye on the development of the NFT space. While the general NFT market is going through a crypto-winter, I think it is timely to launch this project with Coinllectibles. This is mainly because we are using NFT technology to represent the ownership title of the actual watch, and I see it as another way for collectors to buy these limited edition watches."

"As a company, we have always wanted to enter into the Singapore market and have been looking for a good partner to do so. Based on the market research we have done, Singapore is ranked the 5th wealthiest city globally[1] with close to 250,000 millionaires. Being the second largest Asian country in terms of number of millionaires, Singapore will naturally be a market that we want to be and we are delighted to partner Coinllectibles to do it."

Benny Phang, Partnership Director of Coinllectibles, said, "Coinllectibles is always looking for ways to bring value to our partners as well as community. We aim to do that by bringing such internationally renowned brands to Singapore via our inaugural Global Web 5.0 conference and demonstrating that there are actual use cases for NFTs. We believe that NFT, as a technology, has a lot of practical uses and we aim to roll out more of these initiatives in the coming months."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

About Quinting

The Swiss watch Manufacture Quinting SA is the elite of the watch-making industry, the very small circle of watch brands that produce their own movements. Quinting's movement stemmed from the desire to see time told through hands floating on a watch wearer's wrist. With the state-of-the-art technology and advanced techniques, Quinting is able to produce 100% transparent watches. Many political leaders and celebrities are the owners of the Quinting's watches.

