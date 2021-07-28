Quinton Parks Jr. Steps In To Battle Bobby Nash At XFC 45

DESTIN, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinton "Que" Parks Jr. has stepped in on short notice to fight Bobby "Nashty" Nash at Xtreme Fighting Championships 45 on Aug. 6 at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

XFC (OTC:DKRM) announced the news at their Tuesday press conference.

Nash's previous opponent, LaRue Burley, has withdrawn from their bout due to injury. Their XFC Welterweight Tournament Finale will take place at a later date. Nash's bout with Parks is a non-tournament Super Fight.

Parks Jr. has established himself as one of the sport's most exciting fighters. He holds an impressive record of 9-3, with eight of his wins coming by stoppage. He's coming off a jaw-dropping knockout victory in April.

Nash, a former Big 10 wrestling standout, is riding high with three straight first-round knockout victories. His record is an impressive 11-4.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "Of course we're disappointed to have to push our Welterweight Tournament Final back, but Quinton Parks Jr. has risen to the occasion in our Main Event. Quinton and Bobby are two of the best welterweights on the planet, and we fully expect fireworks at XFC 45."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "Our matchmakers have done an excellent job in selecting a replacement opponent for Bobby Nash. We're excited to welcome Quinton Parks Jr. to the Hexagon."

