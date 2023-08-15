quip Expands its Oral Care Ecosystem with Launch of New Vitamin Enhanced Mints

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, quip, the modern oral health company, announces the launch of its latest product, quip Mints. quip's expansion into the mint category is a testament to its mission of improving the oral health of every mouth, by providing a complete oral care solution through a comprehensive range of personal care products and professional care services.

quip Mints are carefully crafted with oral health supporting ingredients, including a boost of vitamin D, zinc, and xylitol, and free of any cavity promoting sugar. One quip Mint contains 25% of the daily dose of one's vitamin D intake to support a healthy mouth.1

Every quip Mint is packed with powerful peppermint flavor to freshen breath throughout the day, even when on-the-go.

"quip products are always crafted with both the oral health and overall wellbeing of the customer in mind," said Simon Enever, Co-Founder and CEO of quip. "Our latest Mints launch is no exception and is designed to improve confidence through fresher breath, while supporting oral health with the addition of vitamin D, zinc, and xylitol. We are excited to take a fresh approach to a stale category by providing modern customers with the strong fresh flavor and health-conscious ingredients they are looking for."

quip Mints come with a travel-friendly reusable dispenser that is sleek and easy to store. Users of quip ADA accepted Gum can use the same refillable, one-click dispenser interchangeably with quip Mints. Users can choose the dispenser color to match their style, available in plastic (White) and metal colorways (Black, Pink, Rainbow, Slate, Silver, Copper, and Gold).

Users can subscribe to a quip Mint refill plan and get a plastic dispenser for free, by receiving 3, 9 or 18 individually wrapped packs of mints (each pack contains 10 pieces), delivered to their door automatically every three months.

quip Mints are available now at getquip.com/mints starting at $10 for a starter kit that includes three packs of 10 mints and a refillable dispenser. For the latest from quip, visit @quip or getquip.com.

About quip 
quip is a modern oral health company launched in 2015 that provides thoughtfully designed personal oral care products and professional dental care services through a digital platform that makes maintaining good oral health more simple, accessible, and enjoyable. quip's current personal care offerings include the American Dental Association accepted (ADA seal) adult and kid electric toothbrushes, smart brushes, refillable floss pick and string, refillable mouthwash and gum as well as its newest product, the water flosser. All products are designed to drive good oral care habits, while keeping products fresh and effective with a quarterly refill delivery service. quip's professional platform which currently includes quip Teledentistry and quip Aligners, is part of quip's vision to connect personal care, oral health monitoring and professional care in one end-to-end digital oral care companion app that helps manage all your oral care needs, while guiding and incentivizing good oral care habits. Since launch, quip has sold more than 50 million products with millions of those users enrolling in a subscription plan that keeps brush heads and other refills replaced on the recommended quarterly schedule for maximum effectiveness. quip was co-founded by Simon Enever and Bill May. Learn more at getquip.com.

1 (Per FDA nutritional value recommendation of 20mcg per day of vitamin D, and each Mint having 5mcg)

