quip Ultra Smart Sonic Toothbrush Wins TIME's 'Best Inventions of 2025' Award

TIME recognized 300 groundbreaking innovations changing our lives. To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. The quip Ultra Smart Sonic Toothbrush was selected for its sleek design, intuitive technology, and accessible price point that bring professional-level oral care into people's everyday routines.

"Our goal at quip is to make electric toothbrushes an essential part of people's daily rituals," said Meredith Glansberg, CEO of quip. "Although more than 75% of dental professionals recommend using one, only a third of people do. This recognition from TIME affirms our belief that oral care can be both effective and enjoyable — and that we have the opportunity to help close that gap."

The quip Ultra Smart Sonic Toothbrush delivers high-end performance and design at an incredible value. Key features include:

First-of-its-kind EasyClick Brush Pod for 70% less waste† and a cleaner, no-gunk experience

10+ customizable intensities with intuitive touch bar and display

Built-in pressure sensor with guiding light and alerts

Sleek silicone handle with up to a 30-day charge‡

Thoughtful accessories — counter stand, mirror mount, and travel case included

Proven results: 15x more plaque removal between teeth and 2x more whitening within 1 week*

For over a decade, quip has transformed the oral care category with thoughtfully designed products and a subscription model that simplifies oral health maintenance. Today, quip offers a full suite of dentist-recommended products, including groundbreaking toothbrushes, award-winning water flossers, fast-acting whitening strips, toothpastes and more.

The Ultra Smart Sonic Toothbrush is available for purchase starting at $100 on www.getquip.com or at most major retailers.

Disclaimers:

*15x more plaque removal between teeth vs. a regular manual toothbrush, in vitro study

**2x more whitening within 1 week vs. a regular manual toothbrush, in vitro study

†70% less waste vs. quip Sonic Toothbrush refill, by weight

‡Up to a 30-day charge when used on medium intensity, 2 min, 2x daily

See the full list here: time.com/collections/best-inventions-2025/

About quip:

Since its inception in 2015, quip has been on a mission to transform oral care from a boring chore to a cherished ritual. With a commitment to simple, science-backed design, quip creates intuitive, effective products that make oral health accessible to all. In addition to its highly acclaimed electric toothbrushes, quip offers a full range of personal care products, including water flossers, toothpaste, refillable floss string, and mints. More than 54 million products have been sold, with millions of users enrolled in quip's subscription service to ensure their products stay fresh and effective.

