Quipli Receives Dual Honors: Wins BuiltWorlds' Tools & Equipment 50 Award and Rental 2023 Editor's Choice Award, Showcasing Customer-Centric Excellence

News provided by

Quipli

19 Oct, 2023, 08:48 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quipli, a leader in equipment rental software, proudly announces two prestigious awards that underscore its unwavering commitment to customer-centric innovation in the equipment rental industry.

Rental 2023 Editor's Choice Award:

Quipli is honored to be named a winner of the 2023 Rental Editor's Choice Awards by Rental magazine, a publication serving rental equipment professionals. These awards celebrate products that prioritize customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Quipli's cloud-based equipment rental software leads the industry in empowering rental companies to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.

Sarah Webb, Editor at Rental, emphasized the importance of recognizing innovation in the rental industry's ever-evolving landscape, stating, "The products that win this award offer innovative solutions to rental companies and their customers, helping them streamline their operations, boost their bottom lines, and become more effective overall."

Kyle Clements, Quipli's CEO, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Earning the Editor's Choice Award is a real honor. This award recognizes our unwavering dedication to putting customers at the forefront of everything we do."

Quipli remains steadfast in its mission to provide innovative solutions that enable rental companies to thrive while delivering exceptional customer value.

BuiltWorlds' Tools & Equipment 50 Award:

Quipli has secured a place on BuiltWorlds' esteemed 2023 Tools & Equipment 50 list, alongside industry titans like United Rentals and Caterpillar. This recognition exemplifies Quipli's dedication to revolutionizing equipment rental through innovative SaaS solutions that put customers first.

"Our inclusion in the Tools & Equipment 50 list is a testament to our commitment to serving our customers exceptionally. To be a software company just three years old honored as a peer to United Rentals and Caterpillar is incredibly humbling," shared Court Kasten, Quipli's COO.

For more information about Quipli and its award-winning commitment to customers, please visit www.quipli.com

About Quipli
Quipli, founded in 2020 and based in Atlanta, GA, specializes in developing the latest equipment rental software for independent rental companies. Their platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools including e-commerce storefront, inventory management, payments and billing, invoicing, service and repair, as well as marketing services, all accessible through a cloud-based solution. Quipli is committed to providing robust security, easy implementation and outstanding customer support for its construction equipment rental software platform, with a response time of just 5 minutes during business hours through chat, phone, email, and text support.

CONTACT: Kyle Clements, [email protected]

SOURCE Quipli

