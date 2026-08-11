Quisitive Announces Sean Corrales as Chief Revenue Officer

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Quisitive

Aug 11, 2026, 10:00 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quisitive, a global technology consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Sean Corrales as Chief Revenue Officer, effective August 11, 2026.

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Sean Corrales brings deep expertise in scaling Microsoft services firms, building high-performing sales teams, and accelerating revenue growth across cloud, data, AI, and business applications. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Sean Corrales will lead Quisitive's revenue strategy, sales execution, and go-to-market operations, with a focus on expanding client relationships, strengthening alignment with Microsoft, and driving measurable business outcomes for clients.

"Sean Corrales's extensive experience building and scaling Microsoft-focused services organizations makes him a strong addition to Quisitive's executive leadership team," said Michael Roughsedge, Chief Executive Officer of Quisitive. "As we continue to help organizations unlock value from cloud, data, AI, and business applications, Sean's leadership will be instrumental in sharpening our go-to-market strategy, strengthening our sales execution, and accelerating growth across our Microsoft services portfolio. We are excited to welcome him to Quisitive."

Sean Corrales has a proven track record of developing sales organizations that connect technical expertise with client priorities, helping enterprises modernize operations, adopt new technologies, and achieve meaningful business transformation. His background includes leading teams through growth, market expansion, and partner-led selling motions, with a particular focus on helping organizations maximize the value of the Microsoft ecosystem.

Sean Corrales will join Quisitive's executive leadership team, working closely with leaders across delivery, innovation, marketing, alliances, and operations to advance Quisitive's growth strategy and deepen its position as a trusted Microsoft partner.

About Quisitive:
Quisitive is a premier, global technology consulting firm that helps organizations modernize core systems, activate AI at scale, and make better decisions. With deep specialization in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, and Microsoft Copilot, along with 18 Microsoft specializations, Quisitive combines a boutique partnership mindset with global delivery scale to produce measurable outcomes for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Learn more at www.quisitive.com.

SOURCE Quisitive

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