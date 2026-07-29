Quisitive Announces Six 2026 Microsoft MVPs

DALLAS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quisitive, a global technology consulting firm and Microsoft Frontier Partner, today announced that six of its consultants have been recognized as Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs) for 2026, spanning Microsoft 365, Copilot, SharePoint, Azure, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform.

The Microsoft MVP Award recognizes technology experts who share their knowledge with the Microsoft community through speaking engagements, published research, community leadership, and direct collaboration with Microsoft product teams. Fewer than 1% of the global Microsoft technical community holds the credential in any given year.

"Quisitive's MVP representatives include experts across virtually every major Microsoft platform - a reflection of the caliber of talent our clients trust to guide their Microsoft cloud and AI investments," said Michael Roughsedge, CEO of Quisitive. "We congratulate all six of our MVPs on this achievement."

Quisitive's 2026 Microsoft MVPs

Muhammad Atif - Microsoft Business Applications - Copilot Studio





Microsoft Business Applications - Copilot Studio Chris Cavazos - Microsoft Azure - Azure Virtual Desktop





Microsoft Azure - Azure Virtual Desktop Steve Corey - Microsoft 365 - Copilot and SharePoint





Microsoft 365 - Copilot and SharePoint Matthew Dowst - Microsoft Azure - PowerShell





Microsoft Azure - PowerShell Cameron Fuller – Microsoft Azure - Azure Operations and Management





Microsoft Azure - Azure Operations and Management Muhammad Sami Ullah - Microsoft Azure Developer Technologies - Developer Tools, Azure Computer Infrastructure

Find their profiles here

Why the Program Matters to Clients

Microsoft MVPs and Solution Engineers receive early access to Microsoft product roadmaps, and direct engagement with Microsoft engineering teams. For Quisitive clients, that access translates into earlier insight about upcoming capabilities and a shorter distance between a product question and an authoritative answer.

About Quisitive

Quisitive is a premier, global technology consulting firm that helps organizations modernize core systems, activate AI at scale, and make better decisions. With deep specialization in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, and Microsoft Copilot, along with 18 Microsoft specializations, Quisitive combines a boutique partnership mindset with global delivery scale to produce measurable outcomes for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Learn more at www.quisitive.com.

SOURCE Quisitive