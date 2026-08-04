Quisitive launches Spyglass® Guardrail to secure Microsoft 365 and govern Copilot with AI

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quisitive, a global technology consulting firm and Microsoft Frontier Partner, today announced the launch of Spyglass® Guardrail, an AI-powered managed service that raises an organization's Microsoft Secure Score to 80 or above while also governing Microsoft Copilot and AI agent deployments.

As an introductory offer, new clients who sign up by September 30, 2026, receive their first month free. Learn more at Quisitive.com/guardrail.

The Microsoft Secure Score, expressed as a number from 0 to 100, measures the strength of an organization's Microsoft 365 security configuration, with average scores starting between 40 and 60. Auditors and cyber insurance carriers increasingly verify the score, pushing security teams to produce documented, tested evidence rather than a self-assessment.

Guardrail moves clients' Secure Score from the mid-40s to above 80 and closes most compliance gaps in about 11 weeks. Quisitive's AI-enabled tooling identifies control gaps, prioritizes remediation risks, and deploys pre-tested Microsoft 365 control modules across identity, Conditional Access, Defender, and data loss prevention, with built-in rollback. Guardrail also applies baseline controls to Copilot and AI agents, whose adoption has outpaced most security reviews. A security engineer approves every change and produces before-and-after evidence mapped to frameworks including HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, GLBA, NIST CSF, NIST 800-53, and SOC 2.

Spyglass Guardrail is priced at a fixed fee of $3,995 per month under an annual subscription, and clients may cancel without penalty if the target Secure Score is not maintained for two consecutive months.

"Boards and insurance carriers want the same thing: a hardened Microsoft Cloud environment to support their AI ambitions across Copilot and custom agents," said Steven Balusek, Executive Vice President, Solutions Development, Advisory, and Presales at Quisitive. "Guardrail delivers that outcome faster and more cost effectively by combining AI with human judgment - AI handles configuration and documentation, and a Quisitive engineer validates the plan and approves every change. The service is performance-backed and continuously maintained."

Learn more about Spyglass Guardrail or request a Secure Score gap assessment at [email protected].

About Quisitive

Quisitive is a premier, global technology consulting firm that helps organizations modernize core systems, activate AI at scale, and make better decisions. With deep specialization in Microsoft Security, Dynamics 365, Azure, and Microsoft Copilot, Quisitive combines a boutique partnership mindset with global delivery scale to produce measurable outcomes for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Quisitive is a Microsoft Frontier Partner and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Learn more at www.Quisitive.com.

Quisitive.com/guardrail

SOURCE Quisitive