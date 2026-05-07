Quisitive Names Michael Roughsedge as CEO

"The technology industry and Microsoft ecosystem is being rewritten by AI, and the partners who will lead the next decade aren't the ones bolting AI onto existing playbooks — they're the ones rebuilding around it. Quisitive has the specialization, the relationships, and the team to be one of those partners, and I'm privileged to take this forward with Mike and the team that built it to this point," said Michael Roughsedge.

Michael Roughsedge brings more than two decades of experience leading and growing enterprise technology services organizations. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Sales Officer at Avanade, where he led sales strategy and execution across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Prior to Avanade, he held senior leadership roles at Microsoft, Adobe, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Across these roles, he has built a strong track record of leading large, global technology teams and driving enterprise go-to-market strategy and operational execution.

"Michael's leadership, industry expertise and vision make him the ideal choice to guide Quisitive into its next phase of growth," said Reinhart. "It has been a privilege to lead Quisitive since its inception, and I am confident that Michael will continue to build on our strong foundation while positioning us for long-term success."

With this transition, Quisitive will be well positioned to accelerate its next phase of growth and further strengthen its position as a premier Microsoft partner in the market.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive is a premier, global Microsoft partner leveraging the power of the Microsoft cloud platform and artificial intelligence, alongside custom and proprietary technologies, to drive transformative outcomes for its clients. The company focuses on helping enterprises across industries leverage the Microsoft platform to adopt, innovate and thrive in the era of AI. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com.

SOURCE Quisitive