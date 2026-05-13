Following Achievement of Copilot Specialization

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quisitive, a global technology consulting company, today announced it has earned the status of Microsoft Frontier Partner, a distinction reserved for an exclusive list of partners with deep expertise in leading AI transformation across the Microsoft Cloud. This milestone follows Quisitive's achievement of the Microsoft Copilot Specialization, its 19th specialization, which validates Quisitive's ability to implement and scale Microsoft 365 Copilot, customize solutions with Copilot Studio, and develop AI agents.

The Microsoft Frontier Partner designation recognizes organizations that lead AI transformation through an AI-first, human-led approach, combining AI agents and human ingenuity to scale innovation and impact. To qualify, partners must hold three Microsoft Solutions Partner designations and specializations spanning Copilot, Data Security, and AI application development. Quisitive goes far beyond these requirements, holding all six designations and 19 specializations, reinforcing the depth of its Microsoft partnership and the strength of its AI leadership.

Quisitive Achieves Microsoft Frontier Partner Status for Secure AI Transformation, Following Copilot Specialization Post this

This announcement coincides with the general availability of Microsoft 365 E7, Microsoft's new Frontier Suite, which brings together productivity, AI, security, and identity in a single platform. As a Frontier Partner, Quisitive is uniquely positioned to help customers evaluate, adopt, and operationalize E7 across their organizations, from deploying Copilot and AI agents, to implementing the governance and security controls that make AI work at enterprise scale.

"Quisitive helps customers move from AI experimentation to scalable, measurable results. Starting with technology strategy, Quisitive architects systems with security and governance built in from the start, transforms data silos into AI-ready knowledge, and activates intelligence through agentic AI applications. These milestones validate the depth behind that approach," said Jason Hudnall, Chief Revenue Officer at Quisitive. "We are very proud to be one of Microsoft's few Frontier partners."

Quisitive is a global technology consulting firm helping organizations design and activate the technology systems that power measurable business outcomes in an AI-first world. With deep expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem, Quisitive connects strategy, data, security, and modern applications to help our customers compete, scale, and adapt as the pace of innovation accelerates. www.quisitive.com

SOURCE Quisitive