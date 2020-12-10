Quisitive Forms Strategic Relationship with Stewart Title for Application Development

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or the "Company") (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft solutions provider, has formed a strategic relationship with Stewart Title ("Stewart") (NYSE: STC), a global real estate services company, to drive its rapid application development and migration to the Microsoft Azure cloud.

As part of the process, and thanks to a successful prior engagement, Stewart engaged Quisitive to accelerate their vision of leveraging the public cloud to better serve the business and customers. With the added capabilities of the Microsoft Azure cloud, Stewart is able to reorganize its previous infrastructure and processes and now rapidly develop an advanced set of digitized applications that will set itself up for success in the near- and long-term. More specifically, Quisitive will assist in quickly developing new customized cloud-based applications to enhance a data driven business-to-consumer, or "B2C," experience.

As a result of the collaboration, Stewart will have the capacity to develop a fully operational product within just 45 days; normally a process that would take multiple months to complete. The collaboration provides Stewart with the flexibility to go to market at an expedited rate, giving itself an edge against competitors.

Under the terms of the annual agreement, the Company will serve as Stewart's IT services provider for Microsoft-centric initiatives, including application development (web + mobile), data and analytics, and Azure cloud optimization.

"Quisitive's talent, resources, and expertise in modern application development make them the right company to help us optimize, streamline, and enhance our overall operations during these unprecedented times," said Mark Doggett, VP of Enterprise Solutions at Stewart Title. "Quisitive is providing us a mix of onshore, offshore, and near-shore resources to augment our software development team and the necessary support services to ensure our success. With access to the Azure cloud, we will now have the ability to swiftly enable immersive experiences, services, and products when engaging with customers in B2C scenarios. We look forward to working closely with their team in this synergistic effort, as we remain laser-focused in positioning ourselves for future growth and further customer innovation."

Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart commented: "We are the partner that will stand side-by-side our clients and provide innovative and customized solutions in their Microsoft Cloud journey. Our integration will equip Stewart Title with the necessary tools to more seamlessly grow its top line and expand its consumer base."

About Quisitive

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft 365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as emPerform and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

SOURCE Quisitive

Related Links

quisitive.com

