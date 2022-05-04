Quistem′s New Supply Chain Management Program Helps Automotive Manufacturers Improve Delivery Performance

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quistem, a leading global expert in automotive management systems, today announced the launch of its new training program, "Delivering on the Promise of Delivery: 24 Essential Supply Chain Processes for Automotive Manufacturers," to help automotive OEMs and their suppliers manage supply chain disruptions and improve delivery performance.

This announcement comes when persistent disruptions are plaguing the automotive supply chain, costing automakers an estimated $210 billion globally in 2021 from lost production and missed vehicle sales from the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Delivery performance at automotive manufacturers continues to be negatively impacted by labor shortages, global transportation issues, and raw materials availability.

"We face an urgent need to systematically improve automotive supply chain processes and integrate these into business strategy, much as we have improved vehicle quality and safety over the past several decades," said Cathy Fisher, President of Quistem, which works with top automotive brands like Mercedes (DDAIF), BMW (BMW.DE) and Bosch.

"Money is made in the supply chain, not just on the shop floor," said Fisher. "That's why we are thrilled to market this new training program. It provides a holistic approach to supply chain management and its related processes that is critically needed to ensure the automotive industry remains competitive during these challenging, changing times."

Quistem's training program addresses the short-term, acute challenges automotive suppliers face while preparing the industry for the rapid transition to electric vehicles (EV) and, eventually, fully autonomous transportation solutions (AV).

Terry Onica, Director, Automotive, QAD, partnered with Quistem to develop the 24 essential supply chain processes, said, "From my experience working directly within the automotive supply chain, the need to develop supply chain processes and invest in technology and training to support these processes is long overdue."

Quistem's training covers 24 essential supply chain processes related to 5 key business areas, encourages integration with existing business processes, and is flexibly designed to be facilitated live in-person or online. Automotive organizations with formalized management systems based on ISO 9001/IATF 16949 and MMOG/LE will recognize these topics as essential to business operations.

About Quistem

Quistem, a WBENC-certified enterprise based in Rutherfordton, NC, has served the automotive industry for more than 25 years, helping manufacturers transform their management systems into "money-making machines."

