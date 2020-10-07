Quit Genius partners with Evernorth to provide broader access to digital addiction solution as addiction numbers soar during COVID-19

"The social isolation and stress brought on by the pandemic has increased susceptibility to substance abuse, addiction and relapse. As the world continues to navigate the realities of COVID-19, people who smoke or vape, use opioids or have other addiction issues have become part of the more vulnerable population, as direct challenges to respiratory health cause those who smoke to be particularly susceptible to infection by the coronavirus and its associated complications," said Dr. Yusuf Sherwani, Quit Genius Co-Founder and CEO. "Being Evernorth's digital health solution for nicotine cessation is an important step forward in helping those that struggle with addiction gain access to the solutions they need."

"First and foremost, the Digital Health Formulary is focused on creating better individual health outcomes, which is why we offer rigorously evaluated solutions in combination with support from Express Scripts specialist pharmacists," said Mark Bini, chief patient experience officer of Express Scripts. "The added benefit to health plans is the simplicity and affordability we offer by helping navigate the morass of more than 300,000 digital health solutions on the market today, and delivering average plan savings of more than $120,000 per digital solution in alleviated administrative burden alone."

The Evernorth Digital Health Formulary, announced last year , allows participating employers and health plans to increase patients' access to emerging products and technology simply and affordably. Customers who access Quit Genius via the Digital Health Formulary are able to streamline the procurement process while members will receive support from Express Scripts specialist pharmacists to ensure appropriate use of the technology.

Quit Genius is the world's first technology-enabled digital clinic for multiple addictions. Providing comprehensive solutions for employers, health plans and consumers, the Quit Genius program is built on the evidence-based principle of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT). By combining behavioral therapy treatments with approved medication, Quit Genius has helped more than 60,000 people quit their addictions. Quit Genius integrates with national and regional health plans as well as the nations' largest pharmacy benefit managers to deliver the most advanced and effective addiction treatment solutions. Quit Genius quit coaches guide users through the challenging process of quitting an addiction by providing emotional support, and education throughout the journey, all delivered through the Quit Genius mobile app. Members and clients that utilize the Quit Genius program see higher quit rates and lower overall healthcare costs. Visit www.quitgenius.com for more information.

