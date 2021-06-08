Quit Genius Program Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the Quit Genius information system has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Quit Genius in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Quit Genius also recently received a SOC 2 Type 2 report produced by 360 Advanced, a licensed CPA firm. The report describes the controls designed by Quit Genius and demonstrates compliance during the audit period. Controls cover security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. In addition, the company meets all substance use disorder data protection criteria and legal requirements across the U.S. and E.U. including HIPAA, 42 CFR Part 2, CCPA and GDPR.

"Securing client and user data is our highest priority," said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius, which works with organizations around the world to help their populations reduce tobacco, alcohol and opioid use. "We sought HITRUST CSF Certification to demonstrate our commitment to the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information."

"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Quit Genius has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of its information risk management and compliance program."

Learn more at www.quitgenius.com/security .

About Quit Genius

Quit Genius is the world's first digital clinic for treating nicotine, alcohol and opioid addictions. Built on the evidence-based practice of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), Quit Genius combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help employers tackle the high cost of addiction in the workplace while improving the lives of their employees. To-date, Quit Genius has helped more than 60,000 people quit their addictions. The company integrates with health plans, pharmacy benefit managers and wellness platforms to deliver a turnkey implementation experience. Visit www.quitgenius.com for more information.

