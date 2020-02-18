QuiverGrip's New Version 2.0 Is The Next Evolution In Surfboard Storage

INDIALANTIC, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new QuiverGrip 2.0 is a completely re-engineered, and more refined version of the popular, modular, vertical surfboard storage system. www.quivergrip.com

The original QuiverGrip debuted in 2017, with a revolutionary surfboard storage system that was an instant success with surfers all over the world. While it worked great – providing a more secure, lower cost, lower profile board storage solution than anything else on the market – The QuiverGrip team knew they could make it even better. So they spent the last 2 years developing, testing, and refining the new, and improved QuiverGrip 2.0.

QuiverGrip 2.0 took the original design and tweaked it in all the right places. QuiverGrip works by gently holding your surfboard in place with a slight amount of "squeeze" from the outer body while the soft, rubber, inner teeth provide the perfect amount of grip. QuiverGrip consulted with Marko Foam, one of the top manufacturers of surfboard foam blanks in the USA, to identify the exact amount of compression that surfboards could safely handle. Then QuiverGrip's engineering team used "Finite Element Analysis" to determine the ideal amount of grip and surface tension needed to hold a board in place without damaging it. Finally, QuiverGrip's USA based manufacturing facility formulated a blend of materials that perfectly achieves this improved balance of grip and compression.

Scott McLean, QuiverGrip's inventor, and a lifelong surfer, says: "Surfboards are more than foam and fiberglass to a surfer. That's the reason we went to such great lengths in our redesign. We wanted to leave our fellow surfers with NO questions that their board is safe from dents, dings."

The QuiverGrip Pro-Pack stores up to four surfboards and installs with two screws—includes 18" Q-Rail, three QuiverGrips, one 24"x12" floor mat, and mounting hardware. MSRP $69.99 .

. QuiverGrips are also available as single units. MSRP $ 19.99 .

QuiverGrip was invented in 2013 by Scott McLean of Indialantic, Florida and is a product of JSB Creations. QuiverGrip debuted in 2017 at the 3rd annual Boards and Waves Expo in Melbourne Beach, Florida and hit the market following a successful Kickstarter campaign with satisfied customers in the USA, Spain, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Brazil, and Central America.

Contact Scott McLean Telephone 321-305-3200 Email info@quivergrip.com Website www.quivergrip.com

