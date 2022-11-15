Quivers Adds Pay Later to Its D2C Toolkit for Specialty Brands

Payment Option Allows Consumers to Pay in Multiple Interest-Free Installments

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quivers , the leading commerce platform for specialty brands and retailers, today announced the addition of Quivers Pay Later — the in-demand Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution that gives consumers the option to pay for online orders in manageable interest-free installments.

Giving Consumers the Flexibility They Desire

The popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later services is clear to see, with over 50% of consumers using one in the last six months. Of those who haven't paid via a BNPL service recently, 39% are likely to do so in the next six months.

While demand is evident, the details of what consumers are looking for haven't been so clear until now. Significantly, 61% of BNPL users say they'd rather use a service directly offered on a website than go through a third party. Quivers Pay Later provides the perfect solution for specialty brands, allowing them to offer payment in four interest-free installments over a six-week time period, without pushing consumers off-site or risking third-party competitive marketing.

"Quivers Pay Later helps consumers to simplify purchases and specialty brands to boost profits and ROI," said Ruben Martin, CEO of Quivers. "From distributed fulfillment solutions to in-demand payment options, we never stop upgrading our sophisticated D2C (direct-to-consumer) toolkit to help our partners reach their full commerce potential."

Quivers Pay Later enables brands to:

Benefit from a payment option that can result in conversions rising by 20-30% and a verage order value increasing by 30-50%.

and a Instantly launch a BNPL option in an online store powered by Quivers HoverCart.

Receive guaranteed full order value while giving consumers the flexibility of paying in four interest-free installments.

Evade the third-party competitive marketing that is associated with traditional BNPL providers.

Stay in total control of payment processes via Quivers HoverCart and the Admin Panel.

To learn more about Quivers' D2C toolkit for specialty brands and retailers, please visit https://www.quivers.com or request a demo .

About Quivers

Quivers is the leading commerce platform for specialty brands and retailers. With a purpose-built D2C (direct-to-consumer) toolkit, Quivers bridges the gap between online shopping and traditional commerce by offering unique features to drive growth and performance while also powering the very best in local fulfillment.

